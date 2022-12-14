SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
College women’s hockey: Beeman, Yellowjackets shut out Marian in nonconference play

Junior goalie notches 27 saves as UWS snaps five-game losing streak after erupting for three goals in a 90-second span of the third period.

By Staff reports
December 13, 2022 08:32 PM
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Junior goalie Rose Beeman had the 27-save shutout as Wisconsin-Superior snapped a five-game losing skid with a 3-0 nonconference victory over Marian Tuesday, Dec. 13, before 114 at the Blue Line Family Ice Center.

Beeman had 19 of her saves in the first two periods, keeping the Yellowjackets in it before their offense exploded for three goals in a 90-second span of the third period.

Cora Coz, Jordan Swingle and Gaby Andreacchi all scored for UWS (5-7) as the Yellowjackets had 21 of their 35 shots on goal in the third period alone.

Kayla Kolpitcke had 32 saves for Marian (0-8-1).

UWS will enjoy a three-plus week holiday break before returning to action with a nonconference contest against Finlandia at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at Houghton County Arena in Hancock, Michigan.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
