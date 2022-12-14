College women’s hockey: Beeman, Yellowjackets shut out Marian in nonconference play

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Junior goalie Rose Beeman had the 27-save shutout as Wisconsin-Superior snapped a five-game losing skid with a 3-0 nonconference victory over Marian Tuesday, Dec. 13, before 114 at the Blue Line Family Ice Center.

Beeman had 19 of her saves in the first two periods, keeping the Yellowjackets in it before their offense exploded for three goals in a 90-second span of the third period.

Cora Coz, Jordan Swingle and Gaby Andreacchi all scored for UWS (5-7) as the Yellowjackets had 21 of their 35 shots on goal in the third period alone.

Kayla Kolpitcke had 32 saves for Marian (0-8-1).

UWS will enjoy a three-plus week holiday break before returning to action with a nonconference contest against Finlandia at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at Houghton County Arena in Hancock, Michigan.