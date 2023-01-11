College women’s hockey: Beeman leads Yellowjackets to win over Pipers

ST. PAUL — Goalie Rose Beeman had 32 saves and four players scored for Wisconsin-Superior as the Yellowjackets downed Hamline 4-2 in nonconference women’s hockey Tuesday, Jan. 10, before 57 at the TRIA Rink.

Cora Coz and Andrea Stelling scored goals in the second period to give UWS a 3-1 lead and then Kailey Swerhun answered Sydney Lemke’s goal at 14:36 in the third with a goal of her own for the Yellowjackets at 17:24 for the final margin.

Arika Penney finished with 21 saves for the Pipers (6-7).

UWS (8-7) plays No. 10 Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in a WIAC contest at Hobbs Ice Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.