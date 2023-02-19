College women’s basketball: Olson’s career-high 40 points lead No. 11 UMD on Senior Day

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth senior forward Brooke Olson has been so good for so long, it can be easy to take her for granted.

In what might be Olson’s final game at Romano Gym, she gave Bulldogs fans something to remember her by Saturday.

Olson scored a career-high 40 points to lead No. 11 UMD to an 84-62 over Bemidji State in their NSIC regular-season finale on Senior Day before 903 at Romano Gym.

Bemidji State, knowing it wouldn’t make the NSIC tournament and playing its last game of the season, gave a spirited effort, leading 19-16 after the first quarter before Olson and Co. took over.

“It was a battle — all four quarters,” Olson said. “They’re done, so we knew they had nothing to lose coming in. They gave us some really different looks. They packed it in and were super physical.”

Beavers coach Chelsea Stoltenberg agreed.

“I’m really proud,” Stoltenberg said. “We came in and gave them a fight in their last home game.”

UMD led 39-36 at halftime and 59-47 after a 20-11 run in the third quarter. That momentum spilled over into the fourth.

Stoltenberg was asked what changed.

“Well, they have the best player in the nation, for one,” Stoltenberg said.

Minnesota Duluth's Taya Hakamaki closely guards Bemidji State's Erin Barrette during their game on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Romano Gym in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

Whoever does the voting for NCAA Division II player of the year should see Saturday’s tape. Olson was 16-for-26 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. She added five rebounds and a couple steals. She scores 40 points like others score 20. It is so quiet, you hardly notice until you look up at the scoreboard.

Olson’s last two scores were vintage Olson plays. On the first, she got the ball on the low block, turned and muscled the ball up and in over the defender, drawing the foul and making the ensuing free throw for a three-point play. That topped her previous career high of 35 points.

A short time later, Olson received the ball well past the 3-point line and with an open look, in rhythm, let fly. Nothing but net.

“Our guards did a great job of getting me the ball,” said Olson, deflecting praise, like usual. “It was a great moment.”

Olson got to enjoy that moment will fellow “super senior” Maesyn Thiesen.

Olson finished 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while UMD was 16 of 16 as a team. Cromwell’s Taya Hakamaki had a nice all-around game with 12 points, four rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocks and Ella Gilbertson was also in double figures with 11 points for the Bulldogs (24-3 overall, 21-1 NSIC).

Minnesota Duluth's Ella Gilbertson is guarded by Bemidji State's Sam Pogatchnik (of Proctor) during the first half of their game on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Romano Gym in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

Trinity Yoder (20 points), Alyssa Hill (19) and Sam Pogatchnik (15) were in double figures for the Beavers (8-18, 5-17).

“Mandy has a team that never quits and stays the course offensively and defensively,” Stoltenberg said. “Shots started falling for them and I think their defense stepped up a little bit and made our shots a little tougher. Their adjustments were good. They just played really physical. That got to us, and they’re very deep.”

After Olson made her record-setting 3-pointer, timeout was called with four minutes remaining and Olson went to the bench. Her storybook career will see her leave as UMD’s second all-time leading scorer after the great Dina Kangas.

Kangas also holds UMD’s single-game scoring mark, 44 points Jan. 16, 1990, against Bemidji State.

Ask anybody who has watched Olson play, but she could have topped that mark if that was her motivation. Olson’s motivation has always been about winning games, handling both victory and defeat with grace and humility. Her legacy along University Drive is secure.

UMD, the NSIC champion, is playing for not just an NSIC tournament title but a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region. UMD, which received a first-round bye in the NSIC tournament, plays the winner of Wednesday’s game between Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State-Moorhead, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“Of course,” Olson said of the possibility. “It’s something we do have our eyes on, and we’re aware of, but we’re not putting that pressure on ourselves. We know what it takes to get that. We’ve got to win an NSIC tournament championship and go from there.”

So Olson might not be done at Romano Gym just yet. We’ll see.

Bemidji State 19-17-11-15—62

Minn. Duluth 16-23-20-25—84

Bemidji State — Alyssa Hill 19, Erin Barrette 4, Trinity Yoder 20, Sam Pogatchnik 15, Amme Sheforgen 4. Totals 23 12-15 62.

3-point goals — Hill 2, Barrette, Pogatchnik.

Minnesota Duluth — Brooke Olson 40, Taytum Rhoades 4, Kaylee Nelson 3, Maesyn Thiesen 8, Ella Gilbertson 11, Taya Hakamaki 12, Lexi Karge 6. Totals 31 16-16 84.