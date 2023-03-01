College women’s basketball: No. 9 UMD starts fast then holds on for third-straight NSIC tournament title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Senior forward Brooke Olson scored 36 points, including a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining, as No. 9 Minnesota Duluth held off No. 11 Minnesota State Mankato 80-74 to win their unprecedented third-straight NSIC women’s basketball tournament title Tuesday before 372 at the Sanford Pentagon.

UMD (27-3) led by 20 points early — 26-6 on a jumper by Taya Hakamaki, before the Mavericks (25-4) gradually worked their way back into it.

Mankato never led but tied it up 63-63 with 4:40 remaining on a 3-pointer by Emily Herz before the Bulldogs regained control. Olson scored 11 of her 36 points in the final 3:53 as UMD won its ninth straight game.

“We have such strong leaders,” UMD coach Mandy Pearson said. “Every team is going to have a system, every place is going to play their style but our players did a really good job of adjusting throughout the game to do what we want to do most of the time.

“A lot is just believing in each other and believing that they can do it together. They really do an excellent job of playing together for 40 minutes … they love each other and have a really good chemistry on and off the court. It’s an incredible group.”

Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson battles for position between two Minnesota State Mankato players during the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball tournament championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Jon Klemme / NSIC

Olson, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, scored her points on an efficient 13-for-21 shooting while adding five rebounds en route to tournament MVP honors. She was joined on the all-tournament team by a fellow fifth-year player, “super senior” Maesyn Thiesen, and junior guard/forward Ella Gilbertson. Thiesen scored 11 points Tuesday while adding seven assists, five rebounds and two steals while Gilbertson added 13 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Destinee Bursch scored 25 points and Joey Batt added 12 points and four assists for the Mavericks, who had their 11-game winning streak snapped.

With the victory, UMD earned the conference’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA Division II tournament but was already expected to get in before the conference tournament even started.

The Bulldogs, in the running for the top seed in the Central Region, will have all eyes Thursday on Kansas City. That’s where Nebraska-Kearney (27-3), ranked seventh nationally and No. 1 in the latest regional rankings, takes on the Northwest Missouri State/Newman winner at 6 p.m. for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association tournament championship. UMD was No. 2 in the latest regional rankings.

“Mankato really pressures in the backcourt so I was like, ‘If they get it over halfcourt, I have to do my part.’” Olson said. “I’m just sitting back there and they have 10 seconds, trying to get past halfcourt.

“Then Maesyn came up to me and said, ‘You just got to be strong, be tough.’ She played 40 minutes and she’s coming up to me to encourage me to stay tough, so that really gave me a lot of motivation. I trust every single one of my teammates. It was a really fun game and it was also really physical but I’m glad we pulled it out … and we’re not done.”