Sports | College
College women's basketball: Huskies keep UMD's offense in low gear

Taya Hakamaki's 12 points led the Bulldogs.

By Staff reports
November 26, 2022 07:43 PM
HOUGHTON, Mich. — A day after scoring 50 points and winning at Northern Michigan, Minnesota Duluth couldn't get away with another down offensive performance, falling 61-46 at Michigan Tech on Saturday at the SDC Gym.

UMD led 10-2 after the game's first 4:47 but got outscored 27-12 over the rest of the half to trail 29-22 at the break. The second half didn't go much better, as Tech expanded its lead into double digits 2 1/2 minutes into the third quarter and led by at least 10 the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs finished 17-for-51 (33.3%) from the field and 3-for-16 from 3-point range. Taya Hakamaki's 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench led UMD in scoring. Madelyn Granica added 11 as the Huskies held Brooke Olson to four points on 2-of-15 from the field.

Tech got 17 points from Ellie Mackay and 14 from Isabella Lenz.

UMD (4-2) has all Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games from here on out, starting with a Thursday home game vs. Minnesota Crookston.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
