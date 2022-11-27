College women's basketball: Huskies keep UMD's offense in low gear

HOUGHTON, Mich. — A day after scoring 50 points and winning at Northern Michigan, Minnesota Duluth couldn't get away with another down offensive performance, falling 61-46 at Michigan Tech on Saturday at the SDC Gym.

UMD led 10-2 after the game's first 4:47 but got outscored 27-12 over the rest of the half to trail 29-22 at the break. The second half didn't go much better, as Tech expanded its lead into double digits 2 1/2 minutes into the third quarter and led by at least 10 the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs finished 17-for-51 (33.3%) from the field and 3-for-16 from 3-point range. Taya Hakamaki's 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench led UMD in scoring. Madelyn Granica added 11 as the Huskies held Brooke Olson to four points on 2-of-15 from the field.

Tech got 17 points from Ellie Mackay and 14 from Isabella Lenz.

UMD (4-2) has all Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games from here on out, starting with a Thursday home game vs. Minnesota Crookston.