College women’s basketball: Bartle’s heroics lift Lions over ’Jackets

HANCOCK, Mich. — Junior guard Natalie Bartle made a layup, jumper and two free free throws — all in the final 53 seconds — as Finlandia fended off Wisconsin-Superior 64-58 in nonconference women’s basketball Tuesday, Jan. 24, before 120 at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

Trailing 58-55, Finlandia’s Elli Djerf hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining, and after a UWS turnover, Bartle took over. She finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead the Lions (8-10).

Teammate Maija Rice added 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Djerf finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Finlandia, which outshot the Yellowjackets 42.9% to 32.8%.

Kaelyn Christian had 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead Wisconsin-Superior. Katie Dobson chipped in 14 points and six rebounds and MyKenzie Leccia contributed 10 points off the bench for the Yellowjackets.

The teams combined on 39 turnovers, with UWS having 20 of those.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets return to UMAC action when they play Northland at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kendrigan Gymnasium in Ashland.