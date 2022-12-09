College women’s basketball: 24-year-old Carpenter appears to be a good fit at UWS

SUPERIOR — Former Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball player Emily Carpenter was in town for a Yellowjackets’ alumni golf outing last summer at Nemadji Golf Course, and she started asking athletic director Nick Bursik about the UWS women’s basketball coaching vacancy.

“I wanted to know where the progress was,” Carpenter said. “It was almost August already, so I was like, ‘Hey, I’m interested if there is an opportunity, if you see myself maybe being an ideal candidate.’ We had a conversation, and that’s how I ended up here.”

“Here” would be Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium, with Carpenter leading the UWS women’s basketball team during a recent practice. While she is still officially listed as “interim,” Carpenter was clearly the one calling the shots at the Mertz, even taking part in full-court press drills.

At 24, Carpenter is one of the youngest head coaches in NCAA Division III basketball.

“Someone said I might be the youngest. They were like, ‘I wonder if it’s true?’” Carpenter said. “I haven’t really heard of anyone else this young being able to have this opportunity.

“Some may say that me being so young is a disadvantage, that she doesn’t know what she's doing, but I think it’s an advantage because I can relate to the girls really well. I went through it firsthand and know what they're feeling — the stress — so I think in that sense, it’s definitely been an advantage.”

Together, along with assistant coaches Katie White, 26, and Harold “Hal” Mulhern, 87, there's an interesting coaching dynamic, with likely the largest age gap between head coach and assistant, at 61 years, in the nation.

To Carpenter, it’s no big deal. Mulhern coached her and will always be “good ol’ Hal” in her book, and White is an old friend, the two having been basketball teammates at UWS.

White, who had been an assistant softball coach at St. Scholastica, came on board right away, and then Mulhern, a cousin of former UWS head coach Don Mulhern, followed suit.

UW-Superior head women’s basketball coach Emily Carpenter pleads her case to an official during the Yellowjackets game with St. Scholastica in Superior in November. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Hal called me when I was in the conversation about getting the job, and I just told him what was going on,” Carpenter said. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you need, if you don’t want me, that’s fine. You don’t have to take me back on.’ But I was like, ‘Hal, you’ve been part of the program forever. Of course I’d want you to help.’”

Born to coach

Carpenter, of St. Peter, Minnesota, is an overachiever, not to mention incredibly bright.

Despite being just 5-foot-2, not exactly ideal in basketball, the perceived land of the trees, it didn’t matter to her. She loved the sport. The contraction “can’t” has never been part of her vocabulary.

Carpenter played four seasons as a combo guard with the Yellowjackets’ basketball team and two seasons as an outfielder with the softball team.

When it comes to basketball, she knows the game.

“Being a collegiate athlete, I knew the rules, the Xs and Os, but I really had no idea some of the things that a head coach did, so I learned on the fly,” said Carpenter, who graduated from UWS in 2020 with a degree in exercise science. “There’s the budget and numbers stuff, things I obviously didn’t have to do as a student-athlete, but fortunately I’ve had some great mentors here who helped me through that.”

One of those is Bursik, who coached Carpenter in softball.

“Our search process extended longer than originally anticipated, but we're excited to have Emily on staff,” he said.

UW-Superior’s Emily Carpenter (14) drives on St. Scholastica’s Alison Huber (3) in the first quarter of the Yellowjackets’ game with the Saints in Superior on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Carpenter was named coach of the Yellowjackets this season. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

On the hardwood, Carpenter appeared in 106 games, ranking fifth on the program’s all-time list. She made 54 starts at point guard over her final two seasons and finished with 336 career assists, second most in program history.

Carpenter clearly has some pride in the program, and all her ties within the athletic department have eased her transition. When she walks the halls, she knows where she’s going.

“She’s all in, and that’s just how she was as a player, too,” said UWS forward Kaelyn Christian, who along with fellow senior Mady Sanders were teammates of Carpenter when they were freshmen and Carpenter was a senior. “She was a leader on the court, and now she’s just taken that leadership to being a coach.”

Carpenter was a prolific 3-point shooter for the Yellowjackets and ranks second in program history in 3-pointers made (160) and fourth all-time in 3-point field-goal percentage (41.5%). In 2019-20, Carpenter connected on a UWS record 63 of 151 shots from beyond the arc, good for a 41.7% clip.

Carpenter was part of Yellowjackets teams that won three UMAC regular-season championships and two UMAC tournament titles, helping UWS advance to the NCAA Division III tournament as both a freshman and sophomore.

“Those teams were known for winning,” Christian said. “Emily was part of that. She knows what it takes to be a championship team.”

That’s not to say Christian wasn’t skeptical when Carpenter got the job.

“I just didn’t know how that was going to go because she was my friend and teammate, and I was like, ‘Wow, how am I going to make that switch to her now being my coach?’” Christian said. “But honestly, from day one, I’m not skeptical anymore. We’ve drawn that line. She’s a strong coach and strong leader.”

That’s another interesting dynamic. Going from being friends to being yelled at.

Christian laughed and said, “It’s not in a negative way at all. It’s a very positive, healthy relationship we have. I respect her as a coach.”

Lots of work to do

Hal Mulhern, the old sage, coaching back when they still used peach baskets (OK, a slight exaggeration), was quick to be realistic.

The Yellowjackets are coming off a season in which they went 6-19 overall and 5-9 in conference play. This program won’t pop back up like a bounce pass. It’ll take work. Lots of work.

Carpenter replaces Zach Otto-Fisher, who resigned in May after six seasons with the program, including five seasons as head coach.

“I loved him to death as a coach,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter previously spent two seasons as an assistant softball coach at Gustavus Adolphus, in her hometown of St. Peter, but she said her main passion is basketball and always has been.

So far, so good.

“So when this opportunity came along, I knew it was too good to pass up,” Carpenter said. “Not many people are really expecting us to do much, but that’s OK. There’s no pressure, so we can just go out there and perform and shock some people who really had no faith in us.”

UW-Superior assistant coach Hal Mulhern, center, talks with head coach Emily Carpenter during the Yellowjackets game against St. Scholastica in Superior in November. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Christian and Sanders are the only seniors on the squad and there are only four juniors.

“The first thing I told the athletic director was don’t expect a miracle this year because there aren’t many miracles that happen,” said Mulhern, who is in his 66th year of coaching, including 16 with UWS. “They’ve got to give her some time. Any job I’ve ever worked — and I’ve been around, you know — if you don’t give a coach three years, you’re not being fair to them.”

And getting the job so late, Carpenter never had a chance to recruit.

“No, nothing,” Mulhern said. “She took whatever walked on the floor.

“Like I told Emily, you’ve just got to stick with it. Don’t get down on yourself and don’t get down on the kids.”

Those are lessons Carpenter has taken to heart.

By the time she got the job, Mulhern, who lives in Osseo, Wisconsin, had already committed to helping the local boys basketball team at Osseo-Fairchild High School.

While he doesn’t make most UWS practices, he goes over game film, talks with Carpenter a couple times a week and attends most Yellowjackets games.

“The first couple years I was up there with Don we didn’t win any ball games. We won like five,” Mulhern said. “You have to start from scratch, you have to re-institute the program.

“I was very happy when I made it up there for practice. The kids were buying into what she was doing. When she’s out on the floor, showing them what they’ve got to do, now all of the sudden, they’re buying what you’re selling.”

Mulhern is a member of both the Wisconsin basketball and football high school coaches’ halls of fame.

Carpenter enjoys having him around.

“Hal is a goofy but great character,” Carpenter said, laughing. “He’s hard on you and tells it to you straight, but then afterwards, he’s there to pick you right back up, give you a hug or whatever you need

“Even when I was a player, he’d get on me in practice, tell me to do something, yell at me or whatever, but not in a mean way, but in a corrective way, constructive criticism. Then afterwards, he’d be like, ‘Hey, you want to play a game of horse?’ So yes, definitely grandpa-like, hard on you, but afterwards, loves you just as much.”

UWS came into the season picked to finish sixth in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, something all the players are keenly aware of.

“We have to prove everyone wrong here and show that ranking was a mistake,” Christian said.

Carpenter embraces that underdog mentality.

This year UWS was off to a 2-4 mark going into Friday’s UMAC opener at Bethany Lutheran.

Among the losses was a 77-70 setback at then No. 13-ranked Simpson College, part of a brutal early-season schedule Carpenter hopes prepares the Yellowjackets for conference play. UWS has only one home game scheduled before the Superior Shootout Holiday Classic Dec. 30-31 at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

That tournament includes St. Catherine, coached by Don Mulhern. It will be the first time the teams have played each other since Don Mulhern went to St. Kate’s before the 2016-17 season. Hal Mulhern vowed he’ll be manning the UWS bench along with Carpenter and White.

“I’m not bailing him out,” Mulhern said of cousin Don.

Nope, Hal’s allegiance is with Carpenter and the Yellowjackets.

“Honestly, I have to say, this first year has gone better than expected,” Carpenter said. “Just being so young, and that transition, I didn't really know what would happen as far as relationships and boundaries — how that was going to work — but there’s been no conflict at all. The girls have been super welcoming of me, and I’ve been super welcoming of them.”

