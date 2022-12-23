College volleyball: Moore leaves legacy of compassion and caring at St. Scholastica

DULUTH — Longtime St. Scholastica volleyball coach Dana Moore chatted with members of the media last week at Reif Gymnasium, as comfortable in front of a camera as she was leading the Saints for 26 years.

Rather fittingly, a banner commemorating the Saints’ first NCAA Division III volleyball tournament appearance in 2011 served as a backdrop.

Before talking about her impending retirement, Moore talked about much more pressing matters: the megastorm bearing down on the Twin Ports.

At 3 o’clock, Moore looked down at her cell phone and the news she had been waiting for arrived via a text. The students got what they wanted. A snow day.

“‘Yay!” Moore said, laughing. “They’re going to be so pumped.”

Moore, 67, wasn’t as excited knowing she would have to do the snow blowing and shoveling. Those were chores her late husband, Jim, used to handle.

“From mid-August to mid-November, I was not home,” Moore said. “My husband took care of everything. And I’ll tell you what, every time I get that snowblower going, I’m like, ‘... Jim Moore, I wish for you to be here so I’m not doing this.’ The same way with mowing the lawn. He loved the lawn, and perfection, and he’d do it diagonally like the ballfields. When I get back I’m like, ‘God, this irritates me,’ because I don’t love it.”

Dana Moore certainly loved coaching but admitted with Jim’s passing in April 2014, due to Lou Gehrig’s disease (also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS), certain things took on new meaning. They had been married 31 years.

The Moore Family. From left, Patrick, Jim, Joey, Daniel and Dana. Contributed / Moore Family

“I lost a lot of oomph after he died,” Moore said. “The recruiting piece all of the sudden was not as important. It was important but it wasn’t imperative. You have a change of heart somewhere, but then you go through your grieving process and then it gets back to normal.”

Moore is ready for the new normal.

Jim Moore, left, and Dana Moore. Contributed / Moore Family

Moore said the best investment she made was buying a bike last summer, and in about two months time, she put 600 miles on it. That’s just the newest hobby for somebody who isn’t one to sit still. She still loves to kayak, saying nothing beats watching from the pier as the salties come in.

Moore has two grandchildren and three grown children, all living in her adopted hometown of Duluth.

From the Golden State to the Gopher State

St. Scholastica head coach Dana Moore, center, gives instructions to Kelsi Rippberger (15), left, during a 2018 match against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Reif Gymnasium in Duluth. Derek Montgomery / CSS Athletics

“I’m looking forward to a fall season outside of the gym,” she said. “Everyone told me that I would wake up one day and know, and basically that’s what happened. There was just something kind of nagging at me that was saying, ‘Now’s the time.’”

Moore grew up in Manhattan Beach, California, at an idyllic time, riding bikes and playing volleyball like Minnesotans play hockey. She played volleyball on a high-level team in the 1960s but said the opportunities for women weren’t like they are now. She went to all-women’s Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and was just going to be a student.

“But my mom said throw in your knee pads and your Adidas tennis shoes, and I did and I loved it,” Moore said. “I captained the team for four years and realized just how much I loved the game. I didn’t want to give it up, so I started coaching.

“I’m a firm believer that things happen for a reason.”

Moore started out at the high school level when her husband took a job in Duluth. Moore had worked in Bemidji as a summer camp counselor for six years and had been to Duluth. She used to cut out want ads and St. Scholastica was looking for an admissions counselor. Moore started thinking, “I can do this.”

Moore served two years as an assistant volleyball coach before taking the head coaching position in 1997. She later served as assistant athletic director and then transitioned to athletic director from 2000 to 2004 before going back to volleyball full time.

“Most people will remember me by, yes, I’ve been the volleyball coach for 26 years, but I have been that person that does pitch in,” Moore said. “Part of that comes from living our Benedictine values at the college. I have loved everything about this institution and being here and representing the college any way I can. My mind, my zen, is going 90 mph.”

Moore will have time to transition into her new life.

The original plan was for her to be done after this year, but she will stick around for another semester, continuing to supervise athletic laundry, teach a class and help with a department that has had plenty of turnover.

“Dana is one of the greats of the area,” longtime Minnesota Duluth volleyball coach Jim Boos said. “She has given so much to St. Scholastica, to the sport, to her athletes. She’s just a great individual, very personal, gregarious, the type who just draws you in, for sure.

“As a colleague and friend, I’m just super happy for her and for whatever the next steps are, but she’s leaving quite a legacy there at St. Scholastica. She’s going to be very difficult to replace.”

As a coach

St. Scholastica head coach Dana Moore cheers during a 2019 match with Northwestern College at Reif Gymnasium in Duluth. Contributed / CSS Athletics

Moore leaves St. Scholastica with a career record of 435-345. Utilizing a 6-2 rotation with two setters, Moore was a four-time Upper Midwest Athletic Conference coach of the year (1997, 2001, 2003, 2019).

Besides the wins and losses, Boos said, Moore’s heart was always into coaching for the right reasons.

“She was definitely student-athlete first,” Boos said. “If you ever watched her interact, it was about the overall development of those young women. She kind of served that mentoring, motherly role for that program, and I’m sure they all have a lot to thank her for over all those years.”

One of those was Anna (Zyvoloski) Tester, who in 2012 earned Second Team All-American honors, the highest NCAA accolade ever bestowed on a CSS volleyball player.

Tester started her career at Minnesota Duluth but it wasn’t working out, so she transferred to CSS and flourished. Moore, meanwhile, formed a close bond with both Anna and her mother, Mary Zyvoloski, a nurse who Dana leaned on while dealing with Jim’s ALS.

Dana Moore hugs Jim Moore, top center, after the St. Scholastica volleyball team's 3-2 victory over the University of Minnesota Morris in the UMAC semifinals Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011 at Reif Gymnasium in Duluth. To the left of them is their daughter Joey (Moore) Engseth clapping. Contributed / Moore Family

“Dana was challenging. She always tried to push us to think outside the box and be a better version of yourself,” Tester said. “She was definitely someone who cared for us off the court just as much as she did on the court. Getting to know us and building relationships was a huge part of her program and still is today. Her positivity and zest for life and the game made us as players want to play hard for her and for the team.”

Moore made a point to thank her assistants over the years, saying assistants rarely get the credit they deserve.

At the top of that list was Jackie Hagadorn, sister of Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball great Dina Kangas, who served under Moore for two decades. Moore called her incredibly loyal, taking time off from work to travel, always making practice and even holding off full-time employment to help out.

Framed by players, St. Scholastica head coach Dana Moore speaks with players in a huddle during a 2019 match with Northland College at Reif Gymnasium in Duluth. Contributed / CSS Athletics

In recent years Moore has been assisted by Tester and former Minnesota Duluth All-American Julie (Rainey) Visger.

Tester described the trio as the “Dream Team,” three women who loved coaching together so much there was a sacred bond between them. Tester is going to take a break from volleyball coaching but will continue to work as a fitness coach.

“The impact Dana left on me made me want to be a coach, so that I could leave that type of impact on other players, clients or anyone else I work with,” Tester said.

Gone but not forgotten

Framed by players, St. Scholastica head coach Dana Moore smiles in a huddle during a practice at Reif Gymnasium in Duluth. Contributed / CSS Athletics

Moore has done color commentary for Minnesota Duluth volleyball games and is a natural. Not only does she know her stuff, she is well spoken and affable on camera. Public speaking is something that appears to come easy to her.

Moore has already done presentations on another topic that is a lot more painful but all the more real: death.

Moore said it’s something that is too often swept aside but needs to be dealt with, and talked about, in a more forthcoming manner.

St. Scholastica head coach Dana Moore, center, celebrates during a volleyball match at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Contributed / CSS Athletics

“It’s a tough process, but we got through it with grace and dignity,” Moore said. “Helping people through that process is important and we don’t talk about it enough … you want to keep that memory alive.”

Jim Moore’s way of keeping his memory alive played out like a Hollywood script.

Jim Moore died April 2, 2014, and about a month later, Dana and their daughter, Joey Engseth, went to Olive Garden.

“It was dusk, and I remember grabbing the mail, and there was a white envelope, and it had our return address label,” Dana Moore said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s got a rebate.’ He did rebates all the time. So I opened it up, and it said, ‘Dana, remember you got to get the bird feeders out early, and if you’re going to use an oriole feeder, remember it’s got to be away from the house.’ It was from my husband.”

Dana Moore, right, and the Jim Moore at their wedding on May 6, 1983. Contributed / Moore Family

Moore was sobbing. She was so distraught she went to bed in her clothes that night. She loved it, but she couldn’t believe it.

Perhaps drawing a little inspiration from the 2007 romantic film, “P.S. I Love You,” Jim Moore wrote Dana a dozen letters and had a friend send them, one at a time, on the first of each month for a year after Jim died.

“It makes everyone so emotional when I tell that story, but here’s the best story,” Dana Moore said. “I’ve been bird watching for a while and never saw an oriole. Ever … ever ever ever.

“Every year you go in and say, ‘This is when this bird comes,’ and I keep all the dates. So that weekend, I went up and got all brand-new bird feeders, because I was in a new house. I put them all over my yard, and swear to God, the next week, I had Baltimore orioles, the male and the female, and they stayed in my yard for three weeks. I thought to myself, ‘This kind of stuff you can’t make up. You can’t be serious.’”

The new one-level house Dana referred to was because the family knew the inevitable reality of dealing with ALS. Dad would be confined to a wheelchair as the terminal neurodegenerative disease results in the progressive loss of muscle function. The typical life expectancy is two to five years, according to healthline.com, with death usually due to respiratory failure.

Jim made it an inspiring 2 1/2 years, keeping his trademark sense of humor while resisting an easy temptation, to be mad at the world, to be mad at life.

Dana Moore, left, and Jim Moore after a church picnic and fundraiser in St. Louis in 1982. Jim won the replica raccoon for Dana. Jim also wore a blue Los Angeles Dodgers helmet, which was Dana's favorite team, as he was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Dana later became a Cardinals fan. Contributed: Moore Family

It has often been said that when times are tough, you find out who your friends are. Moore already knows who her friends are, but that experience certainly reinforced it. She was asked, “What’s it mean to be a Saint?”

“When my husband had ALS, this college was phenomenal,” Moore said. “Crews of them came over and painted every square inch of the home that we had to move into, and then the next time I saw all these people, they were moving us from one home to another. I will never forget that. There were so many people from St. Scholastica there and my daughter walked in and said, ‘Mom, it is a great day to be Saint.’ That’s what it’s all about.”