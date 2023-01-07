99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

College men’s hockey: Saints skate to MIAC rout over Cobbers

St. Scholastica gets off to great start and wins despite being outshot 37-26.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
January 06, 2023 09:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Arkhip Ledenkov had two goals and an assist to lead St. Scholastica to a 7-3 victory over Concordia-Moorhead in MIAC men’s hockey Friday night before 200 at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Ledenkov scored both his goals in the first 30 minutes of play as the Saints built a 3-0 lead. Concordia came back with a power-play goal from Joe Harguindeguy at 12:24 in the second but would get no closer as Jack Bostedt had 34 saves for the Saints (6-4-2 overall, 4-0-1 MIAC).

The Cobbers (5-6-1, 2-3) lost by four goals despite holding a 37-26 advantage in shots on goal.

The same teams rematch at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Related Topics: DULUTHTHE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICAMEN'S HOCKEY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: UMD women’s basketball gets defensive in rout of Golden Bears
Next up for the No. 23 Bulldogs is a showdown Saturday at No. 5 Minnesota State-Mankato.
January 06, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DNT 010623 - Celebration.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Kaiser's late goal gives Bulldogs a 1-1 overtime tie in series opener with Bemidji State
The late extra-attacker goal by Wyatt Kaiser brought the Bulldogs back after Bemidji State took a 1-0 lead early in the third period.
January 06, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Incoming Gophers freshman football player Kenric Lanier II lines up during a football game for Decatur High School in Georgia in this undated photo.
College
Gophers football has not had a representative in All-American Bowl since 2016; now they have 2
Minnesota flipped a pair of receivers before signing day
January 06, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Auggies dispatch Saints in MIAC hoops doubleheader
The games were rescheduled from Wednesday due to bad weather.
January 05, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports