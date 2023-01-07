College men’s hockey: Saints skate to MIAC rout over Cobbers
St. Scholastica gets off to great start and wins despite being outshot 37-26.
DULUTH — Arkhip Ledenkov had two goals and an assist to lead St. Scholastica to a 7-3 victory over Concordia-Moorhead in MIAC men’s hockey Friday night before 200 at Mars Lakeview Arena.
Ledenkov scored both his goals in the first 30 minutes of play as the Saints built a 3-0 lead. Concordia came back with a power-play goal from Joe Harguindeguy at 12:24 in the second but would get no closer as Jack Bostedt had 34 saves for the Saints (6-4-2 overall, 4-0-1 MIAC).
The Cobbers (5-6-1, 2-3) lost by four goals despite holding a 37-26 advantage in shots on goal.
The same teams rematch at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena.
