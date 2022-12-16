College men’s basketball: Voigt, Blugolds soar past Yellowjackets

SUPERIOR — Senior forward Brock Voigt had 26 points, 15 rebounds and five steals as Wisconsin-Eau Claire gradually pulled away for an 81-62 nonconference victory over Wisconsin-Superior in college men’s basketball Thursday, Dec. 15, before 233 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

Carter Huschka (13 points), Michael Casper (12), Cade Hall (10) and Gunnar Tebon (10) all reached double figures in scoring for the Blugolds (7-3), who led 38-32 at the half.

Josef Fahrenholtz had 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals to lead UWS (3-5).

Joey Barker (13 points), Reid Johnson (11) and J’Vaun Walker (10) also reached double figures in scoring for the Yellowjackets, who were outshot 49.2% to 41.7%.

UWS plays another former WIAC opponent, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec 17, at Quandt Fieldhouse in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.