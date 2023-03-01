College men’s basketball: Dragons fire past cold-shooting UMD in NSIC tournament title game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Lorenzo McGhee had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Minnesota State Moorhead got off to a great start and then cruised to a 79-69 victory over Minnesota Duluth in the NSIC men’s basketball tournament title game Tuesday night before 352 at the Sanford Pentagon.

Jacob Beeninga, the tournament MVP, and Gavin Baumgartner added 17 points apiece and Dane Zimmer chipped in 13 for the Dragons (25-6), who topped UMD 81-73 in the 2022 NSIC tournament title game.

Moorhead shot 45.9% for the game, but in the first half, the Dragons shot 51.4 percent, including a staggering 53.3% (8 of 15) from 3-point range to build a 47-28 halftime lead.

UMD (23-9), meanwhile, shot just 43.1 percent from the field for the game and an anemic 15%, 3 of 20, from long range. The Bulldogs got no closer than eight points in the second half and that was in the waning minutes.

Drew Blair, UMD’s lone all-tournament selection, led the Bulldogs with 31 points while Austin Andrews added 14 points and Joshua Brown chipped in nine. No other UMD player had more than five points.

Minnesota State Moorhead, which has won five straight, earns the NSIC’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA Division II tournament. UMD is also a good bet to get in after the Bulldogs’ strong run into the postseason, including a seven-game winning streak, but some potential history was lost Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Both the UMD men and women made the NSIC tournament title games last year and it was with similar results, with the women winning (63-39 over St. Cloud State) and the men losing (81-73 to Minnesota State-Moorhead).

The 2003 season was the only time both Bulldogs teams captured NSIC tournament titles, which was also the last time the UMD men took home the tournament title.