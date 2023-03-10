6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
College hockey: St. Scholastica men rake in MIAC awards

The Saints swept all three of the league's top regular-season honors.

St. Scholastica's Arkhip Ledenkov (72), St. Olaf goaltender Thomas Lalonde (29) and a host of players in front of the net watch Ledenkov's goal cross the goal line during the first period of the MIAC Playoffs semifinal game on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.
By Staff reports
March 10, 2023 10:33 AM

DULUTH — St. Scholastica men's hockey swept the major awards in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference all-star voting released this week.

Arkhip Ledenkov was named MIAC Offensive Player of the Year in addition to all-conference and all-playoff honors.

Ledenkov, a junior from Polotsk, Belarus, led the league in six offensive categories, including goals (21), assists (29), points (50) and plus/minus (+35). His 37 points in conference games were the most by any MIAC player since 2000.

Goaltender Jack Bostedt, a junior from Janesville, Wisconsin, was the MIAC Defensive Player of the Year. Bostedt led the MIAC in saves (476) and save percentage (.921).

Coach Dave Williams was named the league's coach of the year, the first such award for a St. Scholastica coach since the Saints joined the MIAC, after piloting CSS to a 17-7-3 record, 13-1-2 in conference and earning the school's first MIAC championship.

In addition to Arkhip Ledenkov and Bostedt, Filimon Ledenkov (Polotsk, Belarus), Carson Richels (Ham Lake, Minnesota), Nathan Adrian (Roseau, Minnesota) and Alec Severson (Roseau, Minnesota) were named to the all-conference team. Tyler Hinterser was named to the league's all-playoff team.

  • St. Scholastica junior Allie Bussey (Hibbing) was named to the MIAC women's hockey all-conference team. Bussey led the Saints with 13 assists and added four goals for a career-high 17 points, including a seven-game point streak.

Teammate Abby Pohlkamp received honorable mention from the league.

  • Wisconsin-Superior forward Colton Friesen was named Newcomer of the Year in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after a season in which he was UWS's leading point-getter and second among freshmen in scoring in the league.

The league announced its postseason awards this week.
Friesen, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, had 11 goals and 11 assists. he was also the team's WIAC All-Sportsmanship Award selection.

UWS coach Rich McKenna was named WIAC coach of the year for the first time in his tenure with the school. He piloted the Yellowjackets to a 15-12-2 mark, making their fourth consecutive winning season.

Two other Yellowjackets were named all-WIAC: senior defenseman Charles Martin (Blainville, Quebec) and freshman goaltender Dylan Meilun (Irma, Alberta).

Senior MacGregor Sinclair and junior C.J. Walker received honorable mention.

  • UWS sophomore forward Jenna Hoops was named to the all-WIAC women's hockey first team.

In her first season at UWS, Hoops led the team in goals (10), assists (11) and points (21).
Defenseman Darbie Mattson received honorable mention in the WIAC vote, while Cora Coz was chosen for the all-sportsmanship team.

