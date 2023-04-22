College football: UMD spring game gives younger Bulldogs the spotlight

DULUTH — With gray skies and snow flurries, it could have been Minnesota Duluth’s home finale Tuesday at Malosky Stadium.

But this is Duluth and the Bulldogs’ spring game usually features nearly as much snow as any November home game. In fact, the Bulldogs’ 2022 finale, a 51-7 win over Minot State Oct. 29, was about as good a fall day gets, with temperatures reaching nearly 70 degrees.

Sunshine was in short supply Tuesday, but sophomore quarterback Jacob Eggert took the reins of both Maroon and White offenses in the scrimmage that is the culmination of UMD’s spring practice.

Minnesota Duluth tight end Joel Forages (85) is knocked out of bounds by safety Jarrett Bennett (32) during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Kyle Walljasper took over at quarterback late in 2022 for the Bulldogs, but the spring game isn’t about those players that have established their roles on the team.

“Our spring game is really focused on the development of our younger guys to give them a game-like experience in front of a little bit of a crowd and it’s a final practice for us,” UMD coach Curt Wiese said. “We’ve been working over the last month toward today to be able to execute our offense and defense.”

Instead it was Eggert who came out on the opening drive and found Brody Clark for a 35-yard completion to set up a 6-yard touchdown run for Chamere Thomas and give the Maroon a 7-0 lead.

Minnesota Duluth quarterback Jacob Eggert passes the ball during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

At the end of the first half, Eggert connected with DaShaun Ames for a 24-yard catch and run and threw a strike to Ames as he reached the end zone to put the Maroon team up 14-0 at the break.

“We were looking for energy and execution in a game like this and to try to get out of here as healthy as we can,” Wiese said. “For Jacob Eggert to come in and command both the Maroon and White team the way he did, I thought he executed and commanded the huddle really well. These are really important situations for guys like him that could be in the mix next fall to play for us.”

It was an odd situation, Eggert said, never leaving the field, but the snaps under center were invaluable.

Minnesota Duluth running back Chamere Thomas (2) runs the ball against safety Alex Sylvester (15) during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s definitely weird playing for both teams, but getting double reps just meant I was getting more comfortable,” Eggert said. “It was my first spring game, so I was a little bit nervous at the beginning, but a lot of hard work and reps led up to this. I was pretty comfortable once I got out there and started playing.”

Wiese also said he was beginning to see the receiving corps becoming “cohesive” as a unit, another important part of spring practice.

More importantly, however, the defense looked strong, with neither side scoring in the second half.

Minnesota Duluth kicker Curtis Cox (81) attempts a field goal during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Defensively, I thought we tackled well, our guys played fast,” Wiese said. “A spring game is always an interesting game. You’re trying to break up your team evenly between your ones and your twos on both sides of the football, but I thought our defense had a really good spring overall, not just tonight. They played well together and, again, it’s about getting some of those young guys an opportunity to play.”

It wasn’t all perfect for the Bulldogs, however. Like any spring game, there were some miscues. A false start, a couple delays of game and missed blocks stalled drives for both sides, but those are some of the things the team can work on when they get back together in August.

“You can take the positives from what you saw and take some of the negatives and either eliminate them schematically from your system or you build on them into the future and know that those are the things that you need to focus on heading into next fall,” Wiese said.

Linebacker Ross River (40) faces off against offensive lineman Trey Steele (68) during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Safety Zach Wallace (28) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Cole Ewald (7) during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Ewald left the field with a lower body injury after the play. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth linebacker Ross Rivord (40) bumps fists with teammate Cassius Rohadfox (94) during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth running back Levon Bellemy (6) carries the ball against cornerback Craesean Slaton (14) during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth wide receiver Brody Clark (26) tries to break away from safety Caleb Richards (25) during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth defensive players pull down running back Levon Bellemy (6) by his shirt during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth head coach Curt Wiese walks down the field during the Minnesota Duluth Maroon and White game at Malosky Stadium on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune