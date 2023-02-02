College football: UMD coaches beaming from 1,400 miles away after unveiling recruiting class

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth football coaches always gush this time of year as they finally get to take a break and appreciate the fruits of their labor, all the toil and sweat of the recruiting trail finally reaching the finish line known as National Signing Day.

UMD head coach Curt Wiese did plenty of gushing Wednesday, only this time it was from about 1,400 miles away as the Bulldogs’ coaching staff is in Las Vegas to watch senior offensive tackle Brent Laing play in the East-West Shrine Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Allegiant Stadium (the game will be televised nationally on the NFL Network).

“National Signing Day is as exciting as a game day for us,” Wiese said.

UMD skipped its traditional National Signing Day press conference but did send out a release that included a video clip from Wiese, who was also reached by phone Wednesday from Las Vegas.

With 32 recruits, this is the largest class since Wiese arrived on campus in 2008 and likely ranks with the largest the Bulldogs have ever brought in.

“Our staff is super excited about this class,” Wiese said. “This definitely replenishes the cupboard on our roster.”

The reason for the monster class is threefold.

Wiese said UMD graduated 16 players, and five players didn’t return for various reasons. On top of that, the Bulldogs were already operating five players under the roster limit of 105 players.

The Bulldogs knew what they had to do, and the means to do it, and that started last March and culminated Wednesday.

“To evaluate these guys athletically, that’s the easy part,” Wiese said. “It’s making sure that we have a chance to sit down with these guys one-on-one, meet with their head coach and be able to find out the character behind the person and find out what drives them as a student and as an athlete. That has been a secret to the success of UMD football and we’re excited to welcome this group in and put them around a great culture that already exists in our locker room and teach them the ways of UMD football.”

While Wiese’s trip this weekend is strictly pleasure, to watch Laing play, rather fittingly, the Bulldogs are bringing three more players from Las Vegas as part of this year’s class. Wiese said that brings them up to 11 or 12 on the roster from Silver State.

Another point of emphasis was at defensive back, where UMD is bringing in eight recruits, and at quarterback, where the Bulldogs landed Holy Angels product A.J. Boarman of Minneapolis and Mason Keyes of DeForest, Wisconsin.

A new rule this year allows first-year freshmen to come in and compete in three games and still preserve their redshirt season, something Wiese called new and exciting and something they’re looking forward to. And with all the injuries UMD had last fall as part of an 8-3 NSIC campaign, definitely needed.

“I think our staff did a phenomenal job of getting guys on campus and getting the right guys on campus,” Wiese said. “I really like the athleticism in a couple positions, the corner position, and that was something that, body-wise right now in our program, we wanted to make sure that we solidified, and the quarterback position. Usually we only sign one quarterback in the class, this year we signed two; so we’re definitely excited about the class as a whole.”

Laing ready to rumble

Brent Laing Contributed / UMD Athletics

Wiese was even more excited for Brent Laing.

Wiese said between Laing’s family and friends, and coaches and significant others from both UMD and Laing’s high school alma mater, Lakeville (Minn.) North, there will be about 50 people in attendance Thursday at Allegiant Stadium cheering on the 6-foot-4, 294-pound earth mover.

Wiese said UMD coaches had been able to see Laing twice, just in the lobby in-between meetings.

“Brent felt really good about the week of preparation,” Wiese said. “Our staff is so excited for the opportunity Brent has earned. His athleticism, his in-game situational thinking and ability to adjust, and his attitude make him a legitimate NFL prospect.”

Best of the rest

UMD didn’t have any local recruits this year but there are plenty of players looking at playing at the collegiate level.

Among them:

Duluth East’s Carter Svobodny is part of the 26-player Mary Marauders’ recruiting class announced Wednesday in Bismarck, North Dakota. Svobodny was a two-year starter on the offensive line.

Svobodny’s teammate, Brady Schubitzke, will play at Wisconsin-Stout. Schubitzke was a three-year starter on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Coach Joe Hietala said he still hadn’t heard word on Greyhounds’ star running back Austan Orvedahl.

Cloquet coach Jeff Ojanen said Reese Sheldon is going to play at Football Championship Subdivision power North Dakota State as a preferred walk-on. Perry Goad has committed to Dakota State University (Madison, S.D.) of the NAIA as an offensive lineman.

Sheldon plays basketball and track and Ojanen said he has been clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash. The Bison are looking at him as a safety.

“Reese has worked very hard to get to the level he is at,” Ojanen said. “The fun thing about Reese is he can still take it to another level. It will be exciting to see him grow as a player and I look forward to watching him play in the future.”

Superior offensive lineman Ryan Kirk is looking at St. Scholastica while defensive linemen Wyatt Culwell and Bo Waletzko and wide receiver/defensive back Isaiah Essien are visiting schools. Quarterback/defensive back Carson Gotelaere is undecided about pursuing hockey or football options.

Hermantown fullback Josh Muehlbauer has had conversations with St. John’s and offensive and defensive lineman Austin Wunner has committed to Wisconsin-River Falls.

Esko had a banner state-qualifying run last fall and there was certainly plenty of talent there as safety Javontae Gregory is part of Winona State’s 33-player recruiting class. Gregory was a two-time All-Area selection who helped the Eskomos go 11-1.

Gregory’s teammate, running back Nolan Witt, is going to Wisconsin-Stout, while quarterback Ty Christensen is bound for Concordia-Moorhead. Matt and Alec Peterson plan on playing college football but are undecided as to where.

In addition, Mason Perich, the older brother of junior Koi Perich, the 2022 News Tribune All-Area player of the year who is receiving Division I interest, is bound for NSIC power Minnesota State Mankato. Perich, who graduated from Esko in 2022 before taking a semester off, is expected to join the Mavericks for spring ball.

Northwestern coach Jovin Kroll said he had players receive offers from the NCAA Division II NSIC but have committed to the DIII WIAC: quarterback Luke Sedin (Stout), tight end Trevor Eliason (Whitewater) and outside linebacker Tanner Kaufman (River Falls). Jase Nelson is still undecided. Kroll said most of the interest in Sedin at the DII athletic scholarship level was at defensive back.