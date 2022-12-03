College cross country: UMD women finish 20th at NCAA Division II championships

TACOMA, Wash. — Cailee Peterson led the Minnesota Duluth women to a 20th-place team finish at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Friday at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Washington, near Tacoma.

Peterson, a sixth-year graduate student from Mayville, North Dakota, in her first and only season with the Bulldogs, finished 62nd, covering the six-kilometer course in 21 minutes, 40.3 seconds.

Peterson was followed by junior Maddie Verkerke (86th, 21:56.6), senior Julia Nielsen (112th, 22:11.6) and grad student Morgan Radel (149th, 22:36.2).

The Bulldogs were making their 11th overall appearance and second straight after finishing 26th at last year’s championships.

“I’m very pleased with the effort our women gave today among a competitive field,” first-year UMD coach Brette Jensen said in a release. “They were confident and worked well moving up throughout the race together. I’m excited to get back to work and see where this group can go.”