SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

College cross country: UMD women finish 20th at NCAA Division II championships

Peterson leads the way as Bulldogs make their 11th appearance at national meet.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 07:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

TACOMA, Wash. — Cailee Peterson led the Minnesota Duluth women to a 20th-place team finish at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Friday at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Washington, near Tacoma.

Peterson, a sixth-year graduate student from Mayville, North Dakota, in her first and only season with the Bulldogs, finished 62nd, covering the six-kilometer course in 21 minutes, 40.3 seconds.

Peterson was followed by junior Maddie Verkerke (86th, 21:56.6), senior Julia Nielsen (112th, 22:11.6) and grad student Morgan Radel (149th, 22:36.2).

The Bulldogs were making their 11th overall appearance and second straight after finishing 26th at last year’s championships.

“I’m very pleased with the effort our women gave today among a competitive field,” first-year UMD coach Brette Jensen said in a release. “They were confident and worked well moving up throughout the race together. I’m excited to get back to work and see where this group can go.”

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSCOLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYCROSS COUNTRY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
gopherrecruits122222.jpg
College
Gophers’ four-star running back Darius Taylor ‘one of prized recruits of the class’
Taylor had in-state Michigan offering him a scholarship midseason. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana also courted Taylor.
December 21, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
DSC_8832.jpg
College
UMD basketball teams grind out wins over St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs men won their second overtime game with the Huskies this season.
December 18, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets comeback not enough to top Pointers
UWS trailed by as many as 16 with less than 12 minutes to go and got within three points.
December 17, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports