College cross country: Peterson, UMD ready to run this week in Washington

DULUTH — Cailee Peterson graduated from South Dakota State and thought she was done with collegiate running when she and her partner, Michael Schwinghamer, moved to the Twin Ports so he could attend medical school at Minnesota Duluth.

But one thing led to another and she got in touch with first-year Bulldogs coach Brette Jensen.

“I had no intention of going out. I didn’t even know I had more eligibility, but then once I talked to Brette, she was so open to having me on the team,” Peterson recalled. “I was like, ‘You know what? This is a great opportunity. Let’s do this again.’ I love this sport so much. It’s hard to get away from a sport that’s been so good to you.”

Peterson has had an instant impact in helping the UMD women earn one of 10 at-large bids for the 34-team NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Friday at Chambers Creek Regional Park at University Place, Washington, near Tacoma. Seattle Pacific University will serve as host.

The Bulldogs will be making their 11th overall appearance and second straight after finishing 26th at last year’s championships.

Maddie Verkerke (left) and Morgan Radel run for Minnesota Duluth in the Bulldog Open on Sept. 9 at Lester Park Golf Course in Duluth. Contributed / UMD Athletics

“I give all credit to the women on this team,” Jensen said. “They decided what they wanted as a group, and I’ve just tried to help out and support them. It’s been really special to watch them come together and formulate on their own.

“The biggest thing is having fun. That’s at the forefront of this entire season, knowing that nobody has more fun than we do.”

The Bulldogs sure plan to have fun this week.

The Friday forecast for Tacoma calls for a high of 39 degrees, with light rain and snow. When you hail from the Zenith City, that ain’t nothing.

“We’re Duluth tough,” Peterson said. “I’ve hardly run inside all year. The snow and the cold — it only stops you if you let it. The worse, the better. I’m prepared for it, and the rest of the team is prepared for it. I think we strive where others struggle.”

UMD’s top runners this year have been Peterson, with her top time for six kilometers being 20 minutes, 34.3 seconds, followed by Maddie Verkerke (20:53.2) and Julia Nielsen (21:08.0). All those times were run at the NCAA Central Regionals and are personal records for all three.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 22 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches’ poll.

The Minnesota Duluth women's cross country team poses after winning their division in the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota in September. UMD will run at the national Division II meet on Friday near Tacoma, Washington. Contributed / UMD Athletics

“Last year was really fun because we weren’t really expecting to make it to nationals, but then we had the best regional race,” said Verkerke, an effervescent junior from White Bear Lake, Minnesota. “But going to nationals a lot of us ended up being injured. This year has just been a lot of fun because the team has never been closer before. We just have so much fun at practice. We’re always dancing and laughing, so the environment has just been really good.

“None of us are injured this year, so I feel like the race is going to go a lot more smoothly. And we all have experience. I feel like we’re going to race really well.”

Interestingly, while all the returning Bulldogs have run on the national stage, Peterson, in her sixth year of collegiate running, has not.

“Of course I’m nervous, just having my first opportunity this late in the game, but essentially it’s just like any other race,” Peterson said. “You give it your all, that’s the most important thing to remember, and just knowing you’re doing everything you can to prepare for this.”

Despite being the newbie, Peterson fit right in with the Bulldogs. For her efforts, she was named the NSIC Women’s Cross Country Newcomer of the Year.

For someone who thought her college running career was done, finished, kaput, this fall has been the gift that keeps on giving.

“The team was so welcoming,” Peterson said. “I could see how it’d be hard for them knowing that, you’re only here for a year, you’re here for a good time and to run fast, but they’ve welcomed me with open hearts. We have so much fun together.

“Just like Brette always says, nobody has more fun than us. We just go out on the course and give our all every time, and that’s what led us to this. This is the most fun I’ve ever had.”