College basketball: Olson, Pearson headline UMD’s NSIC all-conference selections

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball player Brooke Olson was named NSIC North Division Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive time as the NSIC women’s and men’s basketball all-conference teams were announced Thursday.

Olson was joined on the women’s team by Bulldogs coach Mandy Pearson, who was named coach of the year, and teammate Maesyn Thiesen, who made the NSIC Second Team.

Olson, a 6-foot-2 senior forward from Rice Lake, Wisconsin, finished her career as the NSIC’s all-time leading scorer in regular-season conference play with 1,615 total points. She is averaging 21.2 points per game, which leads the league and ranks 10th in NCAA Division II.

Olson was named North Division player of the week four times this season and was twice named D2CIDA national player of the week. She also led the Bulldogs with 7.1 rebounds per game. She is second all-time at UMD with 2,270 points — second among active D-II players — and notched a career-high 40 points in the Bulldogs’ 84-62 home victory over Bemidji State to close out the regular season last weekend at Romano Gym.

Pearson, meanwhile, receives NSIC Coach of the Year honors for the second time in her career. UMD has had three straight seasons winning at least a share of the NSIC title, something that has only been done four times before.

The Bulldogs (24-3 overall, 21-1 NSIC) have won the North Division four-straight seasons and have topped 20 wins in four of Pearson’s eight seasons at UMD. She already has 118 conference wins in her career, and the Bulldogs are just the second women’s team to win 21 NSIC contests in a season.

Thiesen, a 5-7 senior guard from Sauk Centre, Minnesota, has averaged 7.6 points per game this season, 4.5 rebounds and a team-leading 3.5 assists. Thiesen’s 457 career assists are tied with Amy Erickson (1989-93) for fourth all-time at UMD.

Minnesota Duluth plays Concordia-St. Paul (14-13, 10-12) in the NSIC tournament quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Blair, Katona earn honors

Minnesota Duluth junior Drew Blair (first team) and sophomore Charlie Katona (second team) earned NSIC all-conference men’s basketball honors.

Blair, a 6-5 guard from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, has a team-leading 19.7 points per game while also adding 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

Katona, a 6-6 forward from Shakopee, Minnesota, is second for the Bulldogs with 12.3 points per game and tied for the lead with 5.7 rebounds per game. A tenacious defender, he leads UMD with 39 steals and is third with 14 blocks.

Blair is joined on the First Team by Bemidji State’s John Sutherland. Sutherland, a 6-7 junior forward from Grand Rapids, leads the Beavers in scoring (19.3 ppg), rebounds (8.6) and blocks (14).

UMD (21-8, 16-6) plays Upper Iowa (16-12, 13-9) in the NSIC tournament quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.