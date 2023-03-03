College basketball: CSS player named MIAC rookie of the year

St. Scholastica guard Lexi Imdieke was named Rookie of the Year in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for 2022-23 in league awards announced this week.

Imdieke, of Andover, Minnesota, led MIAC first-year players with 12.3 points per game and minutes played, starting all 24 games. She also received honorable mention in the conference's all-star list.

On the men's side, Nick Carlson (South Ridge), a senior guard, received honorable mention.