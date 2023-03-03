99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College basketball: CSS player named MIAC rookie of the year

Lexi Imdieke averaged 12.3 points per game.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 10:02 AM

St. Scholastica guard Lexi Imdieke was named Rookie of the Year in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for 2022-23 in league awards announced this week.

Imdieke, of Andover, Minnesota, led MIAC first-year players with 12.3 points per game and minutes played, starting all 24 games. She also received honorable mention in the conference's all-star list.

On the men's side, Nick Carlson (South Ridge), a senior guard, received honorable mention.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen gives instruction on a defensive possession during Minnesota’s 105-54 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 12, 2022.
College
Shipley: Timing on Lindsay Whalen’s decision to step down seems odd
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets' Fahrenholtz, Walker named to All-UMAC basketball team
March 03, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cherry’s Isaac Asuma (3) drives on Nevis’ Joe Houchin (5)
College
Gophers gain commitment from in-state point guard prospect Isaac Asuma
March 02, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press