College basketball: CSS player named MIAC rookie of the year
Lexi Imdieke averaged 12.3 points per game.
St. Scholastica guard Lexi Imdieke was named Rookie of the Year in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for 2022-23 in league awards announced this week.
Imdieke, of Andover, Minnesota, led MIAC first-year players with 12.3 points per game and minutes played, starting all 24 games. She also received honorable mention in the conference's all-star list.
On the men's side, Nick Carlson (South Ridge), a senior guard, received honorable mention.