STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

College baseball: UMD picked seventh in NSIC preseason poll

Cloquet’s Tim Pokornowski was listed as the Bulldogs' player to watch after leading the team with a .349 batting average.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 18, 2023 09:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth is picked to finish seventh in the 15-team NSIC baseball coaches’ poll released Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Reigning NSIC tournament champion Minnesota State Mankato was picked to win the league with 188 points and eight first-place votes, with eight first-place votes. Augustana was a close second with 185 points and five first-place votes while St. Cloud State was third with 174 points and two first-place votes.

Mary and Winona State were tied for fourth with 128 points, Winona State sixth with 126 points and UMD rounded out the top seven with 113 points.

The Bulldogs will look to build around a solid offensive core returning from a team that went 25-25 overall and 16-16 in conference play, good for sixth.

Senior outfielder Tim Pokornowski of Cloquet was listed as UMD’s player to watch after leading the Bulldogs with a .349 batting average and 42 runs. Pokornowski, who is also a starting safety for the UMD football team, had a .413 on-base percentage, .538 slugging percentage, six home runs, 37 RBIs and was 12 of 13 on stolen bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Wattermann of Prior Lake, Minnesota, was UMD’s pitcher to watch after notching eight saves with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings.

UMD opens the season against Gannon University March 3 at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational at Lake Myrtle Park in Auburndale, Florida.

Related Topics: DULUTHMINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSCOLLEGE BASEBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Ohio State
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers coach Ben Johnson still trying to set the tone
The Gophers (7-9, 1-5 Big Ten) will take on conference-leading and third-ranked Purdue (17-1, 6-1) on Thursday at Williams Arena.
January 18, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
gopherwomen11923.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Rose Micheaux scores career-high 31 as Gophers beat Penn State
Minnesota snapped a five-game losing streak with their first Big Ten road victory.
January 18, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD's Spicer not expecting another standing ovation for latest return home to Grand Forks
Grand Forks native Cole Spicer makes his first appearance at Ralph Engelstad Arena as a Bulldog this weekend against North Dakota.
January 18, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' Hughes nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award for second-straight season
UMD fifth-year senior center and co-captain Gabbie Hughes is one of four finalists up for the award again this season.
January 18, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens