College baseball: Saints lose two close ones

St. Scholastica's attempts to get a first baseball win of the season remained frustrated on Saturday, with two one-run losses in Decatur, Illinois.

CSS lost a 1-0 decision to host Millikin before falling 3-2 to Coe.

In the Millikin game, CSS put together six singles but couldn't get a run across and was punished for the lack of offense when Tyler Wade's RBI single scored pinch-runner Trey Vorwald for what proved to be the game's only run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Alex Haapajoki (2-for-2 with a walk) was the only Saint with multiple hits.

Wes Kemming and Payton Jeffries shared pitching duties for CSS, each throwing four strong innings, though Jeffries took the loss due to the one earned run. Both pitchers struck out four and walked one.

Against Coe, the Saints trailed 3-1 after three and until a seventh-inning RBI groundout from Luke Schemenauer cut the deficit in half, but CSS stranded the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning with a pair of called strike threes.

Six Saints had one hit apiece.

Grant Taival took the loss for CSS, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings.

CSS (0-5) will make one more bid for a win this weekend on Sunday morning vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point.