Calls From Home: Stauber scores first collegiate goal for Huskies

Michigan Tech sophomore Levi Stauber scored the first goal of his collegiate career where father Pete scored many of 97 in college hockey: at Lake Superior State.

The forward had the Huskies’ third tally in a 5-1 win in a CCHA game at Taffy Abel Arena in Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday, Dec. 17. He added an assist on a third-period goal to triple his season and career point total in one night.

Pete Stauber, the U.S. Congressman, played for LSSU from 1986-90 and was on the Lakers’ 1988 national championship team.

Nolan Krenzen (Duluth Marshall) scored his first goal of the season and second of his college career for the Omaha Mavericks in an NCHC win over Western Michigan on Dec. 2 in Omaha.

Krenzen’s was the second goal in a storm of seven unanswered goals that elevated the Mavericks from 3-0 down to 7-3 up before they had to withstand three more from WMU, which had seven minutes to find an equalizer but couldn’t.

Krenzen, a junior, has a goal and five assists in 18 games on the Mavericks’ blue line this season.

Calls From Home Calls From Home is an occasional feature that will highlight alumni from local high school athletic programs who are now competing in junior hockey or intercollegiate athletics outside the Northland. If you're aware of a local athlete who should be added to our list, please email sports@duluthnews.com with the subject "Calls From Home." Another edition of Calls From Home focused on basketball and other winter sports will appear in Saturday's News Tribune.

Christian Miller (Greenway) scored his first collegiate goal for Gustavus Adolphus in an 8-2 Dec. 10 rout of Concordia (Wis.). The Gusties are in the Northland this Thursday and Friday to compete with Marian, St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior in the Superior Showdown at Wessman Arena.

Defenseman Dane Stoyanoff (Cloquet-Esko-Carlton) recorded his fifth assist of the season for Bethel on Dec. 10 vs. St. Olaf. Ashton Altmann (Duluth East) had an assist for the Oles in the same game, a 2-1 St. Olaf victory at Bethel’s home rink in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Peter Grytdahl (Hermantown) had his second assist of the season for Wisconsin-River Falls on Dec. 10 in a 6-3 home loss to Wisconsin-Stout.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Sadie Peart (Grand Rapids/Greenway) scored for the eighth time this season for Quinnipiac in a 3-2 nonconference win at Providence on Dec. 9. The senior has eight goals and seven assists in 19 games for the No. 4-ranked Bobcats.

Maren Friday (Duluth Marshall) doubled her goal total with scores in back-to-back games in December for Union.

The sophomore potted her third of the year in a 4-1 home win over Princeton on Dec. 3 and her fourth in a 4-3 loss at Franklin Pierce on Dec. 16. She added assists in both contests and in the second game vs. Franklin Pierce on Dec. 17 and has been on the scoresheet in seven of her last eight contests.

Junior Taylor Nelson (Cloquet-Esko-Carlton) notched her third assist of the season on Dec. 3 in a 4-1 home loss to Wisconsin. She has two goals and three assists for the season. Teammate Claire Vekich (Grand Rapids/Greenway) scored her third goal of the season on Dec. 17 in a 5-2 loss at St. Thomas, making her one of two co-leaders in goals. There are seven Beavers with two, including Nelson and Ella Anick (Proctor/Hermantown). Anick, a sophomore defenseman, scored on Nov. 26 vs. Sacred Heart as BSU snapped a six-game losing streak.



Goaltender Carissa Mudrak (Duluth Marshall, Gentry Academy) made 42 saves on 43 shots but got a hard-luck loss on Dec. 9 vs. Sacred heart, 1-0. In nine starts, the junior has a 2.87 goals against average and a .938 save percentage.



Emily Lemker (Duluth Marshall) scored her first goal of the season for St. Benedict, the Bennies’ second of the game in a 3-2 overtime win at Bethel on Dec. 3. It’s the senior’s fourth goal in 55 college games.



Annika Lindgren (Duluth Marshall) scored the overtime game-winner for Hamline on Dec. 2 in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference home win over Concordia-Moorhead. It was the first-year player’s second goal of her college career.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Hunter Bischoff (Grand Rapids) added two assists to his season total, from both ends of a United States Hockey League series between Youngstown and Green Bay on Dec. 1-2. Bischoff, an Augustana commit, now has a goal and three assists on the season.

