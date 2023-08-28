Bulldogs to rekindle old rivalry in clash with Northern Michigan

DULUTH —- Nearly a quarter of a century has passed since the last time the Minnesota Duluth and Northern Michigan football programs met for a non-conference matchup at the Superior Dome in Marquette, Michigan on Sept. 12, 1998.

The Bulldogs were nearing a seismic shift in coaching regimes at the time, with legendary head of the program Jim Malosky Sr. forced to step away prior to the start of the season after suffering a stroke.

Before the proverbial torch was passed to five-year head coach Bob Nielson, Jim Malosky Jr. and Vince Repesh took over as co-head coaches on an interim basis. The tandem guided the team to a 4-7 record that season—including a 24-14 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats.

After being semi-regular regular opponents for 38 years dating back to their first contest in 1961, the two teams have yet to face one another since.

Head coach Curt Wiese, now entering his 11th season with the program, shared his excitement about reviving the historic non-conference matchup, as it will serve as a barometer for how the team stacks up nationally by season’s end.

“I think sometimes it’s tough when you play a locked schedule just with your conference and know how good anybody really is within your conference, and this gives us an opportunity to see a different color jersey, and I think it’s an exciting thing for our team and for our fans,” he said.

UMD linebacker Joe Kordus (52) pressures Mary quarterback Logan Nelson (9) as Nathan Bursch (96) and the rest of the Bulldogs’ defense closes in Oct. 9, 2021, in Bismarck, North Dakota. Brian Larson / University of Mary Athletics

The Wildcats enter the Thursday, Aug. 31 contest with a decided edge in head to head wins, with the team owning an 11-1 record over the Bulldogs all-time. The two programs have gone in polar opposite directions in recent years, however.

Northern Michigan has failed to put together a winning season since 2009, when the team went 6-4 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The GLIAC is home to the back-to-back national champion Ferris State Bulldogs, who defeated the Wildcats 56-20 last season.

Last year’s team was led by two quarterbacks who are no longer on the roster in Zach Keen and Drake Davis, along with First-Team All-GLIAC running back Tyshon King, who finished with 984 yards on the ground last season, but has since transferred to Division I (FCS) Youngstown State for his senior season.

The lack of available intelligence makes adaptability a crucial element of Thursday’s gameplan for the Bulldogs, according to Wiese.

“Making adjustments in this game is going to be very important for both teams…. We’ve talked to our guys a lot about that about being good communicators on the sidelines (and) being able to take a deep breath, because in games like this, not everything is going to go right, or definitely early on in the game as we see things that we’re unprepared for.”

The Wildcats will have their own challenges scheming against a UMD offense that’s led by dual-threat quarterback Kyle Walljasper under center and a lot of unknowns at key skill positions.

Minnesota Duluth quarterback Kyle Walljasper (12) carries the ball against Minnesota State Moorhead at Malosky Field on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Among the biggest areas of intrigue is at running back, with versatile runner and pass-catcher Wade Sullivan, a First-Team All-NSIC selection last season, no longer with the team.

Among those vying to be the lead-back are redshirt senior Chamere Thomas, senior Levon Bellemy, junior Daniel Mitchell and sophomore Jaylen McKnight.

“It’s still going to be a running back by committee,” Wiese shared. “Chamere Thomas will get the start on Thursday night. He’s had a really good fall camp… Our game plan is going to be to see all four of those guys Thursday in action.”

The wide receiver position remains another question mark entering the season after the graduation of the team’s top two passcatchers, Armani Carmickle and Byron Bynum, along with tight end Zach Ojile. DaShaun Ames, Jimmy Durocher, Cooper Yeary and tight end Sam Pitz will be the top four guys on the perimeter in week one, according to Wiese.

Both groups will have the benefit of playing alongside an experienced, deep offensive line unit consisting of preseason NSIC Player to Watch Treyvon Cahalan, Justin Hull, All-Conference Second-Team Offense selection Aiden Williams, redshirt sophomore Joey Grillo and All-Conference First-Team Offense selection Arik Johnson.

The unit, with the help of current New York Jets hopeful Brent Laing, paved the way for the 13th-ranked rushing offense in the nation last season after averaging 220 yards per game on the ground.

Remarkably, though, the Bulldogs were even better at stopping the run, after limiting opponents to an average of only 71 rushing yards per game.

All-Conference First-Team Defense selections Brad Dati (LB), Landon Carter (DL), Marcus Glodowski (DB) and Drew Hennessey (LB) all make their return to what could be a special collection of defensive talent. Second-Team selections Tim Pokornowski (DB) and Nathan Bursch (DL) are also back in the mix.

Minnesota Duluth linebacker Drew Hennessey (56) forces Southwest Minnesota State quarterback Justus McComb (3) to fumble on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Malosky Stadium in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The talent possessed by the team is apparent, but the relentless effort to get better behind the scenes throughout fall camp is something that Wiese has been especially proud of entering week one.

“We've got a team that’s willing to work hard, and that’s sometimes the hardest thing to be able to coach is just being tenacious and playing hard and playing a physical brand of football,” Wiese said. “Our guys have proven here during fall camp that they’re willing and able to do that day in and day out.”

UMD faithful will have the first chance to see the team put it all together when the team takes the field at Malosky Stadium — the Bulldogs' first home game since their Oct. 29, 2022 meeting with Minot State.

“We are very excited to have a chance to open our football season at Malosky. It’s as good of a Division II atmosphere as we play in,” he said. “Our fans have been extremely supportive. I know our students are back on campus here and we expect a good crowd and a lot of energy Thursday night.”

NORTHERN MICHIGAN AT MINNESOTA DULUTH

What: College football season opener

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31

Where: Malosky Stadium

Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 79 and 12 mph wind

2022 records: UMD 8-3, NMU 4-7