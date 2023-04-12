99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

Bulldogs softball splits doubleheader at Bemidji State

UMD scored in extra innings to get a win out of the trip.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 9:26 PM

A two-run double from Kat Burkhardt in the eighth inning allowed Minnesota Duluth to grab a 4-2 win over Bemidji State on Tuesday in Bemidji and salvage the second game of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball doubleheader.

Bemidji took a 1-0 decision in the first game of the day at Chet Anderson Stadium.

In game two, UMD took a 2-0 lead after an RBI single from Nicole Schmitt in the fifth inning and an RBI double from Sidney Zavoral in the sixth. However, the Beavers rallied to tie up, evening the game on Elaina Christiansen's two-out RBI double.

In the extra inning, UMD used a single and an error to generate a two-out rally before Burkhardt brought in two unearned runs that decided the game. Burkhardt had three of UMD's seven hits.

Allyssa Williams pitched the last two innings and earned the win in relief of Mady Stariha (Superior), who allowed one run on three hits in six innings.

In game one, UMD gave up a single run in the first inning and suffered a three-hit shutout as BSU's Kyla Damerow outdueled UMD's Lauren Dixon.

Dixon allowed a two-out RBI double to Mariah Stevenson, scoring Alexa Christenson. That proved to be enough, as UMD only got a runner to second base once, and a strikeout and popup got the Beavers out of a two-on, one-out jam.

Dixon allowed one run on five hits and struck out 12, while Damerow fanned only one Bulldog.

UMD (25-8, 11-3) is expected to play for the first time in Duluth on Saturday, a doubleheader vs. Upper Iowa at Malosky Stadium starting at 1 p.m.

