Bulldogs shut down Assumption in NCAA Elite Eight women's basketball quarterfinal

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Using a dominant defensive performance, second-seeded Minnesota Duluth women's basketball overcame the temporary loss of star Brooke Olson to foul trouble to thump seventh seed Assumption 61-41 in an NCAA Elite Eight national quarterfinal Monday afternoon at St. Joseph Civic Arena.

The UMD defense forced twice as many turnovers (10) than it allowed made field goals in the first half (five). The Greyhounds made less than 20% of their attempts, many of them wild attacks that didn't even draw iron.

On the offensive end, Olson drew two quick fouls inside the first three minutes and sat for the rest of the first half. The Bulldogs' offense struggled at times and was only 11 for 35 in the first half, but UMD still carried a 27-14 lead into halftime.

Olson came back and took some time to get into rhythm, but was still the game's leading scorer with 15 points.

Things got slightly better for the Greyhounds, but they never strung together more than four consecutive points or closed to within single digits in the second half.

The Bulldogs (31-3) advance to face sixth seed Catawba, a 77-70 winner over Cal State Dominguez Hills in the tournament opener, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.