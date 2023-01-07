Bulldogs report: UMD women’s basketball gets defensive in rout of Golden Bears

ST. PAUL — Senior forward Brooke Olson had 18 points and nine rebounds as No. 23 Minnesota Duluth stayed unbeaten in NSIC play with a 62-34 victory over Concordia-St. Paul Friday night before 462 at the Gangelhoff Center.

UMD, which has won eight straight, led 17-11 after the first quarter and then pulled away by outscoring the Golden Bears 19-5 in the second quarter to take a 36-16 lead into halftime.

Ella Gilbertson added 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-2 overall, 9-0 NSIC), who held Concordia to 23.2% shooting from the field (13 of 56) and 9.1% from 3-point range (1 of 11).

Ally Gietzel was the lone player to score in double figures with 13 points for the Golden Bears (7-6, 4-5), who in addition to the shooting struggles turned the ball over 15 times.

UMD continues NSIC action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at fifth-ranked Minnesota State-Mankato (12-1, 8-1).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bulldogs survive close one at Concordia-St. Paul

Guard Drew Blair made a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining as Minnesota Duluth held on for an 80-78 NSIC men’s basketball victory over Concordia-St. Paul before 685 at the Gangelhoff Center.

Concordia-St. Paul (3-12 overall, 1-8 NSIC), which got game-highs of 24 points and nine assists from Antwan Kimmons, started strong in taking a 40-34 into halftime.

UMD (11-4, 7-2) came back to take a 10-point lead in the second half after a pair of Joshua Strong free throws with 4:07 remaining. The Golden Bears, however, weren’t done as they cut it to 78-77 as Emad Elniel made a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining.

Concordia was forced to foul. UMD missed a pair of free throws but Blair got the rebound of the second miss and was fouled, sinking his two free throws. The Bulldogs fouled on the other end and the Golden Bears made the first one for the final margin.

Joshua Brown (21 points), Austin Andrews (13), Joshua Strong (13) and Charlie Katona (11) all scored in double figures for the UMD (11-4, 7-2).

UMD plays another NSIC game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota State-Mankato.