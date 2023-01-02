99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldogs report: UMD women's basketball defensively dominates Dragons

The UMD men lost to Minnesota State Moorhead and fell out of the NSIC North Division lead.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 01, 2023 08:42 PM
DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth women's basketball put together its best defensive performance of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference season and second-best of the season in a 60-45 home win over Minnesota State Moorhead on Sunday at Romano Gym.

The Bulldogs opened the game on an 8-0 run and held the Dragons to four points in the first quarter on 2-of-12 shooting. They never trailed.

The Dragons improved offensively in the subsequent quarters but UMD raised its game to match, shooting 40% or better in each of the last three frames. UMD led 30-16 at the half and, other than a mini-run early in the third quarter, led by double digits throughout the second half.

Brooke Olson finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 19 points and nine boards. Maesyn Thiesen and Ella Gilbertson finished with 10 points apiece and Taya Hakamaki (Cromwell-Wright) added nine off the bench. In addition to holding MSUM to 15-for-45 (33 percent) shooting, the Bulldogs forced 17 Dragons turnover.

UMD (11-2, 8-0 NSIC), which shot 22-of-54 (40.7%) returns to the floor on Friday at Concordia-St. Paul.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Bulldogs' funk extends to a second game

Minnesota State Moorhead struck first in the race between two NSIC North Division contenders, making half of its 3-point attempts to grab a 72-58 win over No. 21 Minnesota Duluth on Sunday at Romano Gym.

The Bulldogs found themselves down 17 points at halftime (42-25) after a torrid Dragons squad made 16-of-29 field-goal attempts and drilled seven 3-pointers. On the other side, UMD was 10-for-27 (37%) and made just a single trey.

UMD made two pushes in the second half, but never got closer than nine points, 58-49, with 8:02 to play.

Drew Blair led UMD with 19 points and made three of the Bulldogs' four 3-pointers in the game. Joshua Brown added 10 points.

Lorenzo McGhee (18 points) led four players in double figures for the Dragons, who at 6-1 in NSIC play with Northern State, passed UMD (10-4, 6-2 NSIC) for the division lead.

UMD travels to Concordia-St. Paul for a road game on Friday night.

