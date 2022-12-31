Bulldogs report: UMD women maintain enough cushion to top Northern State

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth took the lead on its first offensive possession and built enough cushion to withstand multiple second-half pushes from visiting Northern State for a 70-63 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win on Saturday at Romano Gym.

The Wolves got a lay-up on their first possession but, in their first trip, UMD's Maesyn Thiesen drilled a 3-pointer, which ended up being the game's only lead change. Thiesen hit another trey and Ella Gilbertson scored twice as UMD opened the game on a 12-4 run, led 22-12 after a quarter and 39-28 at the half.

The Wolves shot better in the second half, using a 9-0 run to get within 46-43 with 2:24 left in the third quarter. UMD pushed the lead back out to eight before the Wolves closed to within 55-52 with 7:38 to play, but after three defensive stops, the Bulldogs were back up by nine when Thiesen connected on a three with 4:57 left, and saw out the win.

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by 14 points and eight rebounds from Gilbertson and 13 points and five boards from Brooke Olson.

NSU's Kailee Oliverson led all scorers with 19 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD (10-2, 7-0 NSIC) hosts Minnesota State Moorhead for a New Year's Day tilt at 1 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Late comeback falls short for UMD

In a see-saw second half, No. 21 Minnesota Duluth ended up on the short end, losing 75-73 to Northern State in a game they both trailed by 13 and led by six.

With UMD holding the ball down three with 10 seconds left, Northern State chose to foul. After Charlie Katona made the first free throw, the Bulldogs rebounded a miss on the second but Drew Blair's jumper at the horn to send the game to overtime was off the mark.

The final flurry capped a second half UMD started down 33-27, a deficit that grew to 45-32 after the Wolves opened the half on a 12-5 run. The Bulldogs then erased the NSU lead, tying the game on a trey from Joshua Brown that capped a 13-0 run that took less than four minutes and tied it at 45 with 12:45 to play. UMD continued the run to lead 53-47 about three minutes later, only for the Wolves to score 11 straight points themselves, including two Jordan Belka triples, to regain the lead. Blair's 3-pointer with 3:09 left tied the game (at 66) for the last time, but NSU got points on its next four possessions and got the stop it needed at the end.

Jacksen Moni was 10-of-18 from the field for 27 points to lead all scorers for NSU, while both Sam Masten (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Belka (12 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles.

Joshua Brown led UMD's offense with 20 points off the bench, including four treys. Blair finished with 17 points and nine boards while Katona had a double-double of 10 points and 12 boards. The Bulldogs were 25-of-61 (41%) from the floor but had 12 turnovers to NSU's three.

UMD (10-3, 6-1 NSIC) will host Minnesota State Moorhead at 3 p.m. on Sunday.