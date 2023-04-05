50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Bulldogs report: UMD softball sweeps Northern State

The Bulldogs combined to allow just one run over the two games.

By Staff reports
Today at 1:22 AM

Minnesota Duluth softball allowed just a single run across 14 innings in sweeping Northern State 5-0 and 5-1 in two Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games in the Husky Dome at St. Cloud State on Tuesday.

In game one, Lauren Dixon blanked the Wolves on two hits, striking out 12 in a complete game.

Kat Burkhardt was 2-for-3 with a triple and a sixth-inning solo shot to lead the UMD offense.

In game two, the Bulldogs trailed after an RBI groundout for NSU in the fourth inning, but took the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth after Kendal Jenkins tripled to drive in a run and scored on an error.

Kiana Bender (Cloquet) added to the advantage with a three-run inside-the-park home run in the sixth.

Corrie Weise finished 3-for-4 for the Bulldogs, while Bender finished with two hits and scored twice.

Allison Luoma was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit in the fifth inning in relief of Mady Stariha, who allowed one unearned run on five hits in four innings, striking out three. Alyssa Williams struck out two and allowed one hit in the final two innings for the save.

UMD (21-6, 7-1 NSIC) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Concordia-St. Paul on Friday.

BASEBALL

UMD defeated twice at Wayne State

Minnesota Duluth lost big and lost small in two NSIC baseball games at Wayne State on Tuesday, getting thumped 22-2 in the opener before losing game two 9-7.

Wayne was already leading 6-1 after two innings when it scored 15 times on nine hits in the top of the third.

The UMD offense got three hits apiece from Tim Pokornowski and Gabe Richardson. Aaron Wukmir pitched 2 1/3 innings and took the loss.

In game two, UMD led 4-2 until giving up a five-spot in the top of the third and after the first three batters reached in the seventh, had the tying run on base with nobody out, but managed only a sacrifice fly and two strikeouts as WSU got out of the inning.

Thomas Hanson went 3-for-4 and scored twice for UMD, while Richardson homered and drive in four runs.

Henry Wilkinson was the losing pitcher for UMD, allowing nine runs (seven earned) and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

UMD (12-15, 5-8 NSIC) plays at Minnesota State Mankato for a pair of games on Friday.

