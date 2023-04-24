Bulldogs report: UMD softball sweeps in Sioux Falls

A seventh-inning unearned run helped Minnesota Duluth knock off Sioux Falls 5-4 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball and sweep a doubleheader with the Cougars on Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Partially with help from RBI doubles by Kiana Bender (Cloquet) in both the second and fourth innings, UMD held a 4-0 lead at the midway point only to give up four runs in the bottom of the fifth on one crazy bases-loaded three-base error in the outfield off the bat of Makenzie Weber.

The Bulldogs turned the tables in the top of the seventh, when Corrie Weise drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on an error by the third baseman off the bat of Kat Burkhardt.

UMD pitcher Allyssa Williams closed out the Cougars in the eighth. Allison Luoma was the winning pitcher in relief after allowing one earned run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings. Bender and Burkhardt had two hits apiece.

In game one, the Bulldogs shook off an early run and scored six unanswered for a 6-1 victory. Weise homered with a runner on in the third to put UMD in a 2-1 lead and was immediately followed by Kendal Jenkins going deep. Cora Meier added a run in the fourth with her RBI single and the Bulldogs added two more in the fifth on an RBI single from Julia Gronholz, followed by an error on the pitcher.

Gronholz was 3-for-4 on the day, while Meier was 2-for-3 for UMD, which had 11 hits.

Lauren Dixon had a handle on the pitching, allowing one earned run on five hits in a complete game for the Bulldogs. She struck out seven and walked one.

UMD (31-8, 17-3 NSIC), which co-leads the conference with Augustana, takes on Southwest Minnesota State for two on Monday in Marshall, Minnesota.

BASEBALL

Pokornowski's big day not enough to get UMD a win

Three home runs over two games for Tim Pokornowski was not enough for Minnesota Duluth to get a win in either of its two NSIC baseball games against Minot State, as the Beavers came away 4-2 and 12-10 (11 innings) winners on Sunday in Minot, North Dakota.

Pokornowski, from Cloquet, had a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning but that only cut UMD's deficit to two runs. The Bulldogs got the tying run on the basepaths in the seventh and final inning, but Pokornowski struck out with two on and two out to end the game.

Gabe Richardson and Tosten Mann had two hits apiece for UMD, while pitcher Brayden Buttweiler pitched a six-inning complete game and lost, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits, striking out four and walking one.

Pokornowski, Richardson and Mann all hit solo home runs in the first inning, while Richardson and Austin Gordon went deep in the third. UMD led 8-1 after three innings and, after Pokornowski's two-run shot in the seventh, 10-4 in the seventh of nine innings, but gave up four runs in the bottom of the inning and a game-tying two-run tater in the eighth, sending the contest to extras.

In the 11th, Minot cleanup hitter Matt Malone launched the game's 10th and final home run to walk the Bulldogs off.

Pokornowski, Richardson and Michael Gabbard had two hits apiece for UMD. Henry Wilkinson took the loss in relief.

UMD (14-22, 7-16 NSIC) and Minot will play another game Monday at noon in North Dakota.