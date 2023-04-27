Bulldogs report: UMD softball draws even in NSIC standings

Minnesota Duluth softball drew even at the top of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference standings, sweeping Minnesota Crookston 6-4 and 6-0 in a doubleheader at Malosky Stadium on Wednesday, and getting help elsewhere in league play.

Augustana's one-game lead in the NSIC standings evaporated when the Vikings lost 2-1 in the first game of a home doubleheader vs. Southwest Minnesota State, which took a game off UMD on Monday. Both teams enter the final weekend of the regular season at 20-4 in league play, two games ahead of three teams in the loss column.

UMD found itself in some trouble after giving up four runs in the third inning of game one to fall behind 4-1. After clawing one run back in the bottom half of the frame on an RBI fielder's choice by Julia Gronholz, the Bulldogs pulled ahead in the bottom of the sixth with four runs. Kiana Bender (Cloquet) had the big blow, doubling in the tying and go-ahead runs before scoring herself on Kendal Jenkins' single.

Lauren Dixon finished it off, earning her 16th win of the season. She allowed four runs on five hits, striking out six but walking five.

Offensively, Bender was 2-for-3 and UMD's only player with multiple hits.

Mady Stariha (Superior) and Allyssa Williams combined to blank the Golden Eagles on four hits in game two, with Stariha allowing two hits in the first four innings and Williams allowing two hits over the last three frames while fanning three.

Kat Burkhardt had solo homers in the second and sixth innings.

The Bulldogs (34-9 overall), who were eighth in the first NCAA Central Regional Rankings of the season, will face Wayne State in league play on Saturday while Augustana plays at St. Cloud State before a potential winner-take-all doubleheader for the NSIC regular season championship in Duluth on Sunday afternoon.

BASEBALL

Hard-hitting Bulldogs split on road

A total of 31 runs in two games was only enough to earn Minnesota Duluth baseball an NSIC split at Southwest Minnesota State on Wednesday. The Bulldogs routed the Mustangs 18-6 in game one before falling 18-13 in game two.

UMD scored a ridiculous 17 runs in the first three innings (eight in the first, nine in the third) to put the Mustangs away quickly in the opener.

Tim Pokornowski finished 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and three RBIs while also pitching the first six innings and allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings with seven strikeouts. His battery-mate Michael Gabbard had a pair of homers and a double, recording seven RBIs while going 3-for-4. Tosten Mann also had a three-hit game, while four others had two hits apiece.

The shoe was largely on the other foot in game two, as SMSU scored nine times in the second to lead 12-1 at that point, though UMD did draw to within 15-10 in the sixth.

Pokornowski hit two-run homers on consecutive at-bats and added an RBI on a bases-loaded hit by pitch for good measure, finishing the game 4-for-5 with five RBIs and the doubleheader 8-for-10 with three homers and eight RBIs. Jack Puder and Sam Tanner had three-hit games.

Jalen Pascal, the first of six UMD pitchers, took the loss.

UMD (16-23, 9-17 NSIC) hosts St. Cloud State in a doubleheader on Saturday.