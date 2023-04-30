Bulldogs report: UMD softball dominates Wayne State

Minnesota Duluth softball will need just one win from a season-ending doubleheader on Sunday after it was nearly perfect in a Saturday doubleheader sweep of Wayne State while fellow conference championship contender Augustana blinked in St. Cloud.

The Bulldogs roughed up a Wildcats side near the bottom of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, 10-0 and 8-0 at Malosky Stadium, allowing just three hits for the entire doubleheader. In St. Cloud, St. Cloud State defeated Augustana 4-1 in the first game of two to give UMD a one-game lead in the conference going into the final day. The Vikings bounced back to win game two 9-2 but would need to win both games against the Bulldogs in Duluth on Sunday to take the NSIC title outright.

UMD hit four home runs in the first game, with Corrie Wiese delivering a two-run shot to put UMD in front before an out was recorded. Sidney Zavoral added a second dinger with one out in the inning and Nicole Schmitt singled in a fourth run.

Schmitt had a three-run homer in the third inning and Kat Burkhardt did the same in the fourth.

Burkhard, Schmitt and Julia Gronholz had two hits apiece to lead UMD's offense, while pitcher Lauren Dixon allowed just two hits in five innings, striking out nine and walking one.

In game two, Mady Stariha and Allyssa Williams were even more dominant in the circle, combining to allow only one Wayne State hit in five innings. Stariha struck out five and walked one in four innings for the win.

Offensively, UMD scored in all four of its at-bats. Weise and Burkhardt had their second homers of the day, with Weise finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Savoral 2-for-2 with an RBI.

UMD takes a record of 36-9, 22-4 in the NSIC into Sunday's decisive doubleheader starting at noon. The Bulldogs are going for their first regular-season league title since 2013 and their first undivided championship since 2002. Augustana is going for a third straight league championship.

BASEBALL

Bulldogs, Huskies split two

Michael Gabbard's RBI single delivered Minnesota Duluth a 7-6 walk-off victory over St. Cloud State in an NSIC baseball doubleheader at Wade Stadium in Duluth, but the Huskies fought back to win game two, 14-9.

UMD and St. Cloud went back and forth throughout the game, with three lead changes and three ties before Sam Tanner singled in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning. After a scoreless eighth, Tanner reached on a one-out throwing error before Alex Wattermann advanced him with a single and Gabbard delievered the winning hit. Gabbard, Tanner and Tosten Mann had two hits apiece for UMD. Gabbard had a solo homer in the fourth and Tanner a solo shot in the fifth.

Connor Nygard earned the win in relief after Brayden Buttweiler allowed three runs on nine hits in five innings.

In game two, the Bulldogs rallied from 9-2 down after 3 1/2 innings to get to 9-8, only to give up five in the top of the sixth.

Gabbard was 3-for-4, while Wattermann had a grand slam in the fifth inning.

Aaron Wukmir took the loss for UMD, which had four fielding errors.

UMD (17-24, 10-18) will conclude its series with SCSU with a single game on Sunday afternoon.