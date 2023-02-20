Bulldogs report: UMD playoff game moved up to Tuesday night

A major winter storm expected to strike particularly hard across the southern half of Minnesota this week has led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to adjust several basketball tournament games.

Minnesota Duluth men's basketball's NSIC tournament first-round game vs. Minnesota State Mankato has been moved up to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Romano Gym in Duluth. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, by which point the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota are expected to get a foot or more of snow and possible blizzard conditions. Duluth is also expected to receive moderate impacts.

The Bulldogs finished third in the NSIC North Division with a league record of 16-6. However, the South Division was marked by parity. MSU Mankato's 11-11 league mark was only good enough for a tie for fifth and one game better than Winona State, which didn't make the tournament at all.

UMD and MSUM met Jan. 7 in Mankato, with the Bulldogs claiming an 85-76 win behind 22 points from Joshua Brown.

The winner of Tuesday's game will face Upper Iowa at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 in the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The UMD women, who won the NSIC regular season title, have a bye until the quarterfinals of that tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. vs. Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State Moorhead.

SOFTBALL

UMD bounces back with two wins

Minnesota Duluth followed up its first two losses of the softball season with two wins on Sunday at the Emporia State Classic in Topeka, Kansas.

The Bulldogs took down Missouri-St. Louis 3-2 and Quincy 5-1.

Against UMSL, shortstop and leadoff hitter Kiana Bender (Cloquet) hit a solo homer in the third inning and was followed by a bases-loaded walk to Julia Gronholz. UMD added to its lead in the fourth inning on a Kat Burkhardt RBI triple, then held on as the Tritons scored twice in the sixth inning before stranding the bases loaded. In seventh, UMSL got a one-out single and moved the runner to second on a wild pitch before UMD got out of the inning and the game.

Burkhardt was 3-for-4 with a double and triple. Lauren Dixon went the distance in the pitcher's circle, allowing two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and six walks.

In game two, the Bulldogs struck for four runs in the fourth with Sidney Zavoral singling in two runs and coming around on Gronholz's RBI double before Gronholz scored a fourth, unearned run on a throwing error.

UMD grabbed another run in the fifth when Bender led off with a double and scored on a one-out Burkhardt groundout.

Zavoral was 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the UMD offense, while Mady Stariha (Superior) allowed just a solo homer (and two other hits) in a complete game with five strikeouts and no walks.

UMD (10-2) has one more game remaining in Kansas, on Monday morning at 10 a.m. vs. Northwest Missouri State.