Bulldogs report: UMD men hold off Wayne State in overtime

In the women's game, the Bulldogs made it 14 wins in a row.

By Staff reports
January 27, 2023 10:20 PM
DULUTH — The Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team survived both an overtime and 31 points from the Warriors' Jordan Janssen to win 92-89 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Friday night at Romano Gym.

The Bulldogs never trailed in the second half or overtime, but their nine-point lead slipped to two or three on several occasions down the stretch. Nick Ferrarini scored in the paint to tie the game with 12 seconds left in the second half and Austin Andrews missed a chance to win the game on the other end.

Joshua Strong, Joshua Brown and Drew Blair scored early in the overtime as UMD expanded its lead to as large as seven points. Wayne State trimmed it to three, but UMD fouled rather than give the Wildcats a shot at a tying 3, which paid off.

Janssen finished with 31 points on 11-for-20 shooting. Ferrarini added 19 points.

For UMD, which shot 28-for-60 (46.7%) from the field and 5-for-5 in overtime, Blair had a team-best 23 points, including 12-of-14 free-throw attempts. Strong added 15 and Brown 13.

The Bulldogs (15-6, 11-4 NSIC) will host Augustana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Efficient Olson leads UMD to win

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth extended its winning streak to 14 games, dispatching Wayne State 74-54 on Friday night at Romano Gym.

The Bulldogs got another sterling performance from Brooke Olson, this one of her most efficient nights of the season. The fifth-year senior scored a game-high 22 points on 9-for-12 from the floor. She added 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season and added four blocks and four assists.

The Bulldogs closed the first half on a 15-2 run that grew their lead to 45-27 at the break. They led by as many as 26 while clearing their bench in the second half.

Taya Hakamaki added 18 for UMD and Taytum Rhoades 12.

The Bulldogs (18-2, 15-0 NSIC) will face NSIC South Division co-leader Augustana on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Duluth.

