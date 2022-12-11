Bulldogs report: UMD basketball sweeps weekend trip

BISMARCK, N.D. — Minnesota Duluth women's basketball escaped North Dakota with an unbeaten Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference record after holding off Mary 69-66 in overtime on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

The Bulldogs found themselves down as many as seven points in the fourth quarter and were still trailing by five with a minute to go. Ella Gilbertson's three cut the deficit to two with 33 seconds to go, and after UMD fouled, Reese Wishart split two free throws. However, the Bulldogs' Taya Hakamaki missed from long range with 17 seconds, forcing UMD to send the Marauders to the free-throw line twice, with a Mary offensive rebound in between. Both Carly Kottsick and Moriku Hakim went 0-for-2 at the stripe, and after a Hakamaki rebound, the Bulldogs found Maesyn Thiesen for a game-tying 3 with two seconds to go in regulation.

UMD trailed 66-65 with 30 seconds left in the extra session, but Brooke Olson drew a foul and made both her free throws to take the lead, and after a Mary miss and subsequent foul, repeated the feat to make the lead three with six seconds left. Mary drew up a game-tying play of its own but Kottsick missed at the horn as UMD reached 5-0 in the NSIC and 8-2 overall.

The Bulldogs fell behind 38-29 at halftime after the Marauders made 8-of-12 from the field for a 24-point second quarter. Mary led by 15 with three minutes left in the third quarter only for the Bulldogs to go on a 10-0 run at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth to get back into the game.

Gilbertson scored a team-high 20 points, while Olson had 17 points and nine boards and Hakamaki (Cromwell-Wright) had 16 points off the bench in 33 minutes. UMD got 42.4% (25-for-59) from the field, 30.8% (8-for-26) from 3.

For Mary, Wishart led all scorers with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

UMD returns home on Friday night to face Northern State in NSIC play at Romano Gym.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Andrews leads UMD to road win at Mary

Austin Andrews was efficient and omnipresent down low for Minnesota Duluth in a 72-56 road win at Mary on Saturday in Bismarck, N.D.

The junior forward finished with a season-high 23 points, plus 13 rebounds. His scoring came on 10-of-14 from the field and came with only one turnover.

Drew Blair also made a solid contribution of 15 points and seven rebounds, making two of UMD's four 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs took control of the game with a 17-0 run over 7 1/2 minutes in the latter second half with Andrews contributing eight points to the run. After taking a 40-29 lead into the break, UMD expanded its edge as large as 23 and did not let the Marauders to within single digits.

UMD was 29-of-60 from the field but just 4-of-19 from outside the arc. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Marauders 44-29.

UMD (9-2, 5-0 NSIC) will host Northern State in NSIC play on Friday in Duluth.