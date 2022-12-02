Bulldogs report: UMD basketball bounces back with sweep of Crookston

DULUTH — Drew Blair scored 19 points as Minnesota Duluth broke from a 43-35 halftime lead to down Minnesota-Crookston 89-61 in the Bulldogs' NSIC men’s basketball home opener Thursday night before 612 at Romano Gym.

Blair was 5 of 10 from 3-point range as UMD shot a stellar 55% from the field (33 of 60) and sparkling 60% (15 of 25) from 3-point range. In a statistical anomaly, the Bulldogs shot better from the arc than the free-throw line, where they were 8 of 14 for 57.1%.

Jack Middleton (17 points), Duluth East’s Mattie Thompson (15), Charlie Katona (12) and Austin Andrews (10) also scored in double figures for UMD (6-2 overall, 2-0 NSIC), which bounced back nicely after a 90-76 nonconference loss to Northern Michigan Sunday at Romano.

Thompson almost had a point per minute as he played 16 minutes off the bench for the Bulldogs, connecting on all three of his 3-pointers while adding six rebounds.

Blaize Sagna had 17 points and six rebounds and Chandler Meeks had 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-2).

Next up for UMD is an NSIC game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bemidji State.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Olson, Bulldogs start fast, roll past Crookston

Minnesota Duluth senior forward Brooke Olson had 21 points and six rebounds in just 26 minutes to lead the Bulldogs to an 83-58 NSIC women’s basketball victory over Minnesota-Crookston before 285 at Romano Gym.

Olson scored 15 points as UMD took a 43-16 lead into halftime. She was 9-for-17 shooting as the Bulldogs weren’t great from the field at 43.2% but were tough from 3-point range, connecting on 7 of 17 shots from beyond the arc for 41.2%.

Maesyn Thiesen added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2 overall, 2-0 NSIC), who were coming off a 61-46 nonconference loss Saturday at Michigan Tech. Fellow starters Taytum Rhoades and Madelyn Granica chipped in seven points apiece, but in this one, the bench had an opportunity to shine, with Lexi Karge (14 points), Ella Gilbertson (10) and Cromwell’s Taya Hakamaki (nine) all making big contributions.

Taryn Frazer and Alex Page had 12 points apiece to lead the Golden Eagles (2-6, 1-1).

UMD will go back on the road for an NSIC game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bemidji State.