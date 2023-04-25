99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

Bulldogs report: UMD baseball takes series finale

The Bulldogs held on despite allowing eight hits to their four.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
April 24, 2023 at 11:30 PM

Minnesota Duluth baseball edged Minot State, 3-2 on Monday in a tight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference contest in which they erased the tying run off the basepaths in three of the last four innings.

UMD had just extended its lead to 3-1 in the top of the sixth on a bases-loaded walk to Henry Bushey, only for Minot to pull that run back in the bottom half of the inning from a throwing error.

UMD had a 3-2 lead when turning to Mason Thiel to pitch the last three innings and he held the lead, most notably in the ninth inning when pinch hitter Cameron Carr led off with a triple, but was picked off on a throw from catcher Caden Klebba to third baseman Gabe Richardson.

Richardson went 2-for-3 to lead UMD's offense, which was enough despite having four hits to Minot's eight. Both of UMD's previous two runs came on sacrifice flies by Klebba and Bushey.

Hayden Brown earned the win for UMD, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings. He struck out seven. Thiel earned the save, allowing two hits in three scoreless innings.

UMD (15-22, 8-16 NSIC) travels to a NSIC doubleheader at Southwest Minnesota State on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

SMSU forces split with UMD

A 3-2 second-game loss to Southwest Minnesota State knocked Minnesota Duluth softball out of the top spot in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Monday in Marshall, Minnesota.

UMD won the opening game 9-1.

Bulldogs pitcher Lauren Dixon allowed just three hits in a complete game, only losing her shutout in the sixth inning on an unearned run when her team was up nine. She struck out eight and walked two.

Four Bulldogs had two hits apiece, including Kiana Bender (Cloquet), who had a three-run homer and a triple. Corrie Weise and Nicole Schmitt had a single and a double each.

In game two, UMD paid dearly for a pair of one-out walks in the bottom of the seventh inning when SMSU's Katie Palmer delivered a walk-off single.

UMD, which trailed 2-0 after the first inning, tied it after an RBI double from Bender in the fifth inning and an unearned run in the sixth.

Schmitt (2-for-2 with a walk) was the only UMD player with multiple hits.

UMD (32-9, 18-4 NSIC) falls a game behind Augustana for the NSIC lead. The Bulldogs will play their last six games of the regular season at home, starting with a Wednesday doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston and ending with a possible showdown against Augie on Sunday in Duluth.

