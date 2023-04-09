Bulldogs report: UMD baseball swept in series at Mankato

League leading Minnesota State Mankato roughed up Minnesota Duluth baseball, capping a three-game Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference sweep by winning 13-5 on Saturday in Mankato.

The Bulldogs hemorrhaged runs until they entered the seventh inning down 7-0, but an RBI single by Gabe Richardson and a grand slam from Thomas Hanson put UMD right back into the game, but it didn't last, as the Mavericks scored six times in the eighth, including a three-run homer from Louis Magers.

The UMD offense put together 13 hits, with Sam Tanner going 3-for-4 with a run. Ethan Cole, Michael Gabbard and Richardson had two hits apiece.

Zach Kuseske took the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in five innings.

Friday, MSU swept a doublehader 4-3 and 13-3. The Bulldogs lost game one on a walk-off two-run double from Magers despite Cole going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Tosten Mann added a pair of hits. In game two, the Bulldogs' five errors helped them lose by 10 runs in a game in which they had nine hits to the Mavericks' eight. Mann was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Hanson posted two hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD (12-18, 5-12 NSIC) is scheduled to play in Duluth on Wednesday vs. Concordia-St. Paul.

SOFTBALL

Split snaps UMD win streak at nine

Minnesota State Mankato put an end to Minnesota Duluth softball's win streak at nine games, taking the second game of an NSIC doubleheader 3-0 in Mankato after the Bulldogs took the opener 3-1.

UMD pitcher Lauren Dixon fanned 10 Mavericks in the opener and allowed just one run on four hits. Nicole Schmitt (3-for-3 with an RBI single) and Kiana Bender (Cloquet) (2-for-4 with an RBI) led the UMD offense.

In game two, the UMD offense couldn't manufacture a run, as pitcher Kacy Nickerson blanked the Bulldogs on four hits. Sidney Zavoral went 2-for-3 and Bender had a triple.

Allyssa Williams took the loss in relief, allowing the game's three runs and four hits over the last three innings.

The Bulldogs came in off a pair of wins on Friday vs. Concordia-St. Paul in St. Cloud, knocking off the Golden Bears 11-1 and 3-2. Four Bulldogs had multi-hit games in the opener, while Zavoral and Kendal Jenkins drove in three runs apiece.

The Bulldogs won game two despite being outhit 10-3 with help from a wild two-run play in the seventh inning as Corrie Wiese singled in the tying run, and the go-ahead run scored on an error before Wiese was thrown out trying to stretch the play to third base.

UMD (24-7, 10-2 NSIC) is scheduled for a double on Tuesday at Bemidji State.