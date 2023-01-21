STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | College
Bulldogs report: Strong defensive performance lifts UMD men

Brooke Olson scored 29 points as the UMD women dismissed Sioux Falls.

By Staff reports
January 20, 2023 09:27 PM
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Minnesota Duluth men's basketball put together its best defensive performance of the season thus far in defeating Sioux Falls 68-53 on Friday in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

The Bulldogs held the Cougars to 19 points on 8-for-28 (28.6%) shooting from the field in the first half, though it was only good for an eight-point halftime lead against a UMD team that shot a respectable 13-for-28 (46%) but made only one 3-pointer and no free throws.

UMD put the game away early in the second half, opening the period on a 15-3 run to take a 20-point lead with 15:17 to play, and USF never got closer than 14.

Drew Blair and Austin Andrews laid down matching stat lines of 16 points and six rebounds to co-lead UMD in both categories. Charlie Katona and Joshua Brown added 10 points apiece.

Kenji Scales scored 17 to lead USF (12-6, 8-5 NSIC)

UMD (14-5, 10-3 NSIC) plays at Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday (3:30 p.m.)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Olson dominates as Bulldogs down Cougars

Brooke Olson put together a dominant performance for Minnesota Duluth, as her double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds was more than enough for No. 13 UMD to dismiss Sioux Falls 72-54 on Friday night.

USF held a brief 21-20 lead after a fast-paced first quarter and the game was still in doubt well into the second half, but UMD outscored USF 13-4 over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter to push its lead to 14, then held the Cougars scoreless over the game's last 3:23.

Olson finished 12-for-21 from the field, scoring 17 of her 29 points after the break and doing so without the benefit of a 3-pointer. It was her fourth double-double of the season. Taya Hakamaki (Cromwell-Wright) added 12 points in 28 minutes off the bench.

Brecli Honner scored 11 points to lead USF (6-13, 3-10 NSIC).

UMD (16-2, 13-0 NSIC) travels to Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
