SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldogs report: Olson’s season-high 31 leads UMD past Bemidji State in women’s hoops

Cromwell’s Taya Hakamaki turns in a career performance off the bench for the Bulldogs.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 08:38 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Senior forward Brooke Olson scored a season-high 31 points to lead Minnesota Duluth to a 78-49 victory over Bemidji State in NSIC women’s basketball Saturday, Dec. 3, before 346 at BSU Gymnasium.

Olson was incredibly efficient, scoring her 31 points in just 22 minutes on 13-for-20 shooting, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range. She also had seven rebounds and two blocked shots. That was Olson’s highest scoring output since scoring 31 in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament on March 12, 2021, and just two off of tying her career high.

Junior guard Taya Hakamaki of Cromwell provided a spark off the bench for the Bulldogs, with career highs of 18 points and five steals in just 23 minutes. She was 7-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 3-0 NSIC), who led 39-22 at the half and then outscored the Beavers 24-11 in the third quarter.

Trinity Yoder had 16 points and Alyssa Hill added 14 points off the bench to lead Bemidji State (3-4, 0-3).

The Bulldogs outshot the Beavers 49.2% to 35.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD stays on the road next weekend starting with an NSIC game at 5:30 p.m Friday, Dec. 9, at Minot State.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Bulldogs use big second half to down Beavers

Junior forward Charlie Katona scored a season-high 25 points to go along with nine rebounds and career highs of five steals and three blocks as Minnesota Duluth broke from a 36-35 halftime lead to down Bemidji State 83-68 before 405 at BSU Gymnasium.

Drew Blair (20 points), Joshua Strong (17) and Austin Andrews (12) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs (7-2 overall, 3-0 NSIC), who shot 58.3% (14 of 24), including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, to finally put away the Beavers.

Mohamed Kone had 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead Bemidji State (5-3, 1-2), while junior forward John Sutherland of Grand Rapids added 14 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists but left the game due to injury in the second half.

UMD continues NSIC action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Minot State.

Related Topics: BEMIDJIMINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSCOLLEGE BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
gopherrecruits122222.jpg
College
Gophers’ four-star running back Darius Taylor ‘one of prized recruits of the class’
Taylor had in-state Michigan offering him a scholarship midseason. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana also courted Taylor.
December 21, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
DSC_8832.jpg
College
UMD basketball teams grind out wins over St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs men won their second overtime game with the Huskies this season.
December 18, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets comeback not enough to top Pointers
UWS trailed by as many as 16 with less than 12 minutes to go and got within three points.
December 17, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports