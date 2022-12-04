Bulldogs report: Olson’s season-high 31 leads UMD past Bemidji State in women’s hoops

BEMIDJI — Senior forward Brooke Olson scored a season-high 31 points to lead Minnesota Duluth to a 78-49 victory over Bemidji State in NSIC women’s basketball Saturday, Dec. 3, before 346 at BSU Gymnasium.

Olson was incredibly efficient, scoring her 31 points in just 22 minutes on 13-for-20 shooting, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range. She also had seven rebounds and two blocked shots. That was Olson’s highest scoring output since scoring 31 in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament on March 12, 2021, and just two off of tying her career high.

Junior guard Taya Hakamaki of Cromwell provided a spark off the bench for the Bulldogs, with career highs of 18 points and five steals in just 23 minutes. She was 7-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 3-0 NSIC), who led 39-22 at the half and then outscored the Beavers 24-11 in the third quarter.

Trinity Yoder had 16 points and Alyssa Hill added 14 points off the bench to lead Bemidji State (3-4, 0-3).

The Bulldogs outshot the Beavers 49.2% to 35.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD stays on the road next weekend starting with an NSIC game at 5:30 p.m Friday, Dec. 9, at Minot State.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Bulldogs use big second half to down Beavers

Junior forward Charlie Katona scored a season-high 25 points to go along with nine rebounds and career highs of five steals and three blocks as Minnesota Duluth broke from a 36-35 halftime lead to down Bemidji State 83-68 before 405 at BSU Gymnasium.

Drew Blair (20 points), Joshua Strong (17) and Austin Andrews (12) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs (7-2 overall, 3-0 NSIC), who shot 58.3% (14 of 24), including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, to finally put away the Beavers.

Mohamed Kone had 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead Bemidji State (5-3, 1-2), while junior forward John Sutherland of Grand Rapids added 14 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists but left the game due to injury in the second half.

UMD continues NSIC action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Minot State.