STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldogs report: Olson, UMD women dominate again

The UMD men fell victim to a 28-point performance from SMSU's Dunwa Omot.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 21, 2023 07:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Brooke Olson figured out a way on Saturday to have an even bigger game than the night before, dropping 35 points on Southwest Minnesota State in an 87-75 victory for No. 12 Minnesota Duluth over Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall, Minnesota.

Olson's total, a career high, came on 15-for-21 shooting from the floor a night after she scored 29 in a win over Sioux Falls. Her rebound total, four, was her second-lowest of the season but probably only because UMD wasn't missing much. The Bulldogs shot better than 60% in three of four quarters, finishing 37-for-60 (61.7%) for the game.

UMD opened on an 11-2 run but actually fell behind late in the first quarter. The Bulldogs had a 39-32 lead at halftime and never let the Mustangs get closer than five points in the second half.

Taya Hakamaki (Cromwell-Wright) had 15 points and a team-high six rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. Madelyn Granica scored 13 and Taytum Rhoades 12.

Hannah Parsley scored 17 points for SMSU (11-8, 8-6 NSIC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs (17-2, 14-0 NSIC), who lead the rest of the conference by three games with eight left to play in the regular season, face Wayne State on Friday at Romano Gym in Duluth.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Omot, Mustangs sting Bulldogs

Minnesota Duluth men's basketball fell victim to a big night from Southwest Minnesota State guard Dunwa Omot in a 69-63 defeat on Saturday in Marshall, Minnesota.

Omot scored 28 points on 10 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 from outside the 3-point arc, and led his team in rebounds with seven.

UMD took the lead when Drew Blair made a pair of free throws with 8:30 to play, but two possessions later, Dunwa hit a trey in transition to make it 53-51 Mustangs, starting what would be an 8-2 run. Jack Middleton made a 3 for UMD with 1:12 left that made it a two-point game, but the Bulldogs gave up a dunk on the other end, then missed their last four field-goal attempts in the last 32 seconds.

Middleton led UMD with 16 points, while Charlie Katona added 14, Joshua Strong 11 and Blair 10. The Bulldogs shot 41.5% (22-for-53) from the field, but just 9 of 27 in the second half, including 2 of 12 from 3.

Jake Phipps scored 20 points for SMSU (13-6, 9-5 NSIC).

UMD (14-6, 10-4 NSIC) returns to the floor on Friday at home against Wayne State.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSCOLLEGE BASKETBALLMEN'S BASKETBALLWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: CSS men remain unbeaten in MIAC play
St. Scholastica is one point off the league lead with two games in hand.
January 20, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 20
Bulldogs Hockey
Bettens scores twice, but Bulldogs' road woes continue at North Dakota
UMD coach Scott Sandelin compliments lines anchored by Carter Loney and Cole Spicer after 4-2 loss, but wants more out of another.
January 20, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS men outlast Eagles in overtime
Wisconsin-Superior survived a grinding overtime Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men's basketball encounter with Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 20 at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.
January 20, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: Strong defensive performance lifts UMD men
Brooke Olson scored 29 points as the UMD women dismissed Sioux Falls.
January 20, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports