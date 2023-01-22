Bulldogs report: Olson, UMD women dominate again

Brooke Olson figured out a way on Saturday to have an even bigger game than the night before, dropping 35 points on Southwest Minnesota State in an 87-75 victory for No. 12 Minnesota Duluth over Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall, Minnesota.

Olson's total, a career high, came on 15-for-21 shooting from the floor a night after she scored 29 in a win over Sioux Falls. Her rebound total, four, was her second-lowest of the season but probably only because UMD wasn't missing much. The Bulldogs shot better than 60% in three of four quarters, finishing 37-for-60 (61.7%) for the game.

UMD opened on an 11-2 run but actually fell behind late in the first quarter. The Bulldogs had a 39-32 lead at halftime and never let the Mustangs get closer than five points in the second half.

Taya Hakamaki (Cromwell-Wright) had 15 points and a team-high six rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. Madelyn Granica scored 13 and Taytum Rhoades 12.

Hannah Parsley scored 17 points for SMSU (11-8, 8-6 NSIC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs (17-2, 14-0 NSIC), who lead the rest of the conference by three games with eight left to play in the regular season, face Wayne State on Friday at Romano Gym in Duluth.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Omot, Mustangs sting Bulldogs

Minnesota Duluth men's basketball fell victim to a big night from Southwest Minnesota State guard Dunwa Omot in a 69-63 defeat on Saturday in Marshall, Minnesota.

Omot scored 28 points on 10 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 from outside the 3-point arc, and led his team in rebounds with seven.

UMD took the lead when Drew Blair made a pair of free throws with 8:30 to play, but two possessions later, Dunwa hit a trey in transition to make it 53-51 Mustangs, starting what would be an 8-2 run. Jack Middleton made a 3 for UMD with 1:12 left that made it a two-point game, but the Bulldogs gave up a dunk on the other end, then missed their last four field-goal attempts in the last 32 seconds.

Middleton led UMD with 16 points, while Charlie Katona added 14, Joshua Strong 11 and Blair 10. The Bulldogs shot 41.5% (22-for-53) from the field, but just 9 of 27 in the second half, including 2 of 12 from 3.

Jake Phipps scored 20 points for SMSU (13-6, 9-5 NSIC).

UMD (14-6, 10-4 NSIC) returns to the floor on Friday at home against Wayne State.