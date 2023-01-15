Bulldogs report: Olson, No. 15 Bulldogs win 11th straight

DULUTH — Brooke Olson, a day after scoring her 2,000th career point, led a balanced effort with 14 points as No. 15 Minnesota Duluth started fast in cruising to its 11th straight victory, 66-40 over Winona State in NSIC women’s basketball Saturday at Romano Gym.

Olson scored her points in only 21 minutes of play while adding eight rebounds and four blocks. Ella Gilbertson (12 points), Lexi Karge (11) and Cromwell’s Taya Hakamaki (10) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs (15-2 overall, 12-0 NSIC), who led 21-13 after the first quarter and then pulled away with a 16-3 second quarter.

Nobody scored in double figures for Winona State (9-9, 3-9) but Alex Dornfeld had eight points and five rebounds. The Warriors were outshot 54.9% (28 of 51) to 28.3% (17 of 60) and only made 2 of 16 shots (12.5%) from 3-point range.

UMD will be on the road next weekend starting with an NSIC game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Sioux Falls.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Dillon helps Warriors knock off Bulldogs

Connor Dillon scored 30 points and Connor Drew added 20 points and seven rebounds as Winona State started fast and kept Minnesota Duluth at bay en route to an 84-72 victory in NSIC men’s basketball at Romano Gym.

Winona State (10-7 overall, 5-7 NSIC), which shot 53.6% (30 of 56) and 50% (9 of 18) from 3-point range, led 43-29 at halftime and kept UMD from getting any closer than nine points in the second half.

Drew Blair had 26 points, Austin Andrews added 14 points and Charlie Katona contributed six points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-5, 9-3), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

UMD shot 44.8% from the field (26 of 58) and just 26.1% (6 of 23) from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs hit the road for an NSIC game at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Sioux Falls.