Sports | College
Bulldogs report: No. 23 UMD knocks off No. 5 Mavericks in women’s basketball

Olson leads balanced attack as Bulldogs win NSIC road contest.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
January 07, 2023 09:49 PM
MANKATO — Kaylee Nelson made a layup with 33 seconds remaining and Brooke Olson made a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining as No. 23 Minnesota Duluth held off No. 5 Minnesota State-Mankato 78-75 in NSIC women’s basketball Saturday before 1,103 at the Taylor Center.

Olson, a senior forward from Rice Lake, Wisconsin, had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bulldogs (13-2 overall, 10-0 NSIC), who have won nine straight.

Taytum Rhoades and Ella Gilbertson added 14 points apiece, Kaylee Nelson contributed 10 points and Taya Hakamaki had nine points off the bench for UMD, which led 68-54 going into the fourth quarter before getting outscored 21-10.

The Bulldogs shot 51.9% (28 of 54) for the game but only 20% (2 of 10) in the fourth quarter.

Destinee Bursch had 15 points and Joey Batt added 14 for the Mavericks (12-2, 8-2), who had five players score at least nine points each.

UMD returns home next week for NSIC games at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, against Upper Iowa and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 against Winona State.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Brown, Bulldogs hold off Mavericks

Joshua Brown had 22 points and Charlie Katona had 20 as Minnesota Duluth pulled away for a 85-76 victory over Minnesota State-Mankato in a battle of two of the NSIC’s top men’s basketball teams before 1,578 at the Taylor Center.

Drew Blair added 19 points and a pair of late free throws to help secure the victory for UMD (12-4 overall, 8-2 NSIC), which shot 51.7% (31 of 60) for the game and 55.2% (16 of 29) in the second half. The normally sharpshooting Bulldogs were only 33.3% (5 of 15) from 3-point range.

Trevor Moore (27 points), Harrison Braudis (16) and Kyreese Willingham (13) all scored in double figures for the Mavericks (12-4, 6-4).

UMD plays NSIC games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, against Upper Iowa and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 against Winona State.

