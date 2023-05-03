Bulldogs report: Dixon named NSIC's top pitcher

Minnesota Duluth pitcher Lauren Dixon lived up to the hype in her junior season, as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's preseason pitcher of the year was named its regular season pitcher of the year in all-conference awards balloting released on Tuesday.

Dixon was the first UMD player to win the award since Michelle Simmonds in 2003. She was also named to the conference's first team.

Dixon was 19-4 in 28 appearances and posted a 1.73 earned-run average, second in the league, allowing an NSIC-best .184 batting average against.

Dixon has 546 career strikeouts, one short of the school career record.

Dixon was one of three all-NSIC first team selections, joining senior catcher Sidney Zavoral and sophomore infielder Nicole Schmitt.

Schmitt (.390) and Zavoral (.352) were UMD's team leaders in batting average.

Kiana Bender (Cloquet), a junior infielder, and Kat Burkhardt, a junior outfielder, were both named to the NSIC Second Team.

UMD takes records of 36-11 overall, 22-6 NSIC into the league tournament beginning on Wednesday in Rochester. The Bulldogs will face Minot State, Sioux Falls or Concordia-St. Paul at 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

Bulldogs cap home slate with split

Minnesota Duluth baseball capped its last games of the season in Duluth with one exciting victory and a close loss vs. Minnesota Crookston.

Jack Puder's walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning won the opener 10-8 in extra innings. Crookston took the finale 6-4.

Crookston led 5-1 in the fourth before UMD responded with four runs in the fifth, two coming on a Puder game-tying homer. An RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth tied the game again, and it stayed 8-8 until Puder, a sophomore from Blaine, Minnesota, struck again.

Tim Pokornowski (Cloquet) had three doubles and scored three times, while Puder was joined by three other players with two hits.

Henry Wilkinson, the sixth of six UMD pitchers, earned the win in relief.

In game two, a two-run single for the Golden Eagles in the top of the seventh broke a 4-4 tie in the seven-inning contest.

Pokornowski and Puder had two hits apiece for UMD, while Isaac Benesh took the loss.

UMD (18-26, 11-20) will conclude its season with three games at Mary starting with a doubleheader in Bismarck, North Dakota on Friday afternoon.