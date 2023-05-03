99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Bulldogs report: Dixon named NSIC's top pitcher

Dixon needs one more K to equal the program's career strikeout record.

UMD splits doubleheader with Minnesota State at Malosky Stadium in Duluth
Lauren Dixon (24) of Minnesota Duluth pitches the ball against Minnesota State Mankato during a doubleheader at Malosky Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
May 02, 2023 at 11:10 PM

Minnesota Duluth pitcher Lauren Dixon lived up to the hype in her junior season, as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's preseason pitcher of the year was named its regular season pitcher of the year in all-conference awards balloting released on Tuesday.

Dixon was the first UMD player to win the award since Michelle Simmonds in 2003. She was also named to the conference's first team.

Dixon was 19-4 in 28 appearances and posted a 1.73 earned-run average, second in the league, allowing an NSIC-best .184 batting average against.

Dixon has 546 career strikeouts, one short of the school career record.

Dixon was one of three all-NSIC first team selections, joining senior catcher Sidney Zavoral and sophomore infielder Nicole Schmitt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schmitt (.390) and Zavoral (.352) were UMD's team leaders in batting average.

Kiana Bender (Cloquet), a junior infielder, and Kat Burkhardt, a junior outfielder, were both named to the NSIC Second Team.

UMD takes records of 36-11 overall, 22-6 NSIC into the league tournament beginning on Wednesday in Rochester. The Bulldogs will face Minot State, Sioux Falls or Concordia-St. Paul at 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

Bulldogs cap home slate with split

Minnesota Duluth baseball capped its last games of the season in Duluth with one exciting victory and a close loss vs. Minnesota Crookston.

Jack Puder's walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning won the opener 10-8 in extra innings. Crookston took the finale 6-4.

Crookston led 5-1 in the fourth before UMD responded with four runs in the fifth, two coming on a Puder game-tying homer. An RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth tied the game again, and it stayed 8-8 until Puder, a sophomore from Blaine, Minnesota, struck again.

Tim Pokornowski (Cloquet) had three doubles and scored three times, while Puder was joined by three other players with two hits.

Henry Wilkinson, the sixth of six UMD pitchers, earned the win in relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

In game two, a two-run single for the Golden Eagles in the top of the seventh broke a 4-4 tie in the seven-inning contest.

Pokornowski and Puder had two hits apiece for UMD, while Isaac Benesh took the loss.

UMD (18-26, 11-20) will conclude its season with three games at Mary starting with a doubleheader in Bismarck, North Dakota on Friday afternoon.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
UWS softball stings Northland
May 02, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: CSS softball splits make-up games
May 02, 2023 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020721.S.DNT.UMDStrommeB.jpeg
College
Title IX created wave of life changing opportunities for Duluth's Karen Stromme
May 01, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Bombers erupt for 17 runs in win over Carlton-Wrenshall
May 02, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Hermantown’s Natalie Vitek stymies Proctor
May 02, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
high school athletic complex
Local
Eight further names suggested for Public School Stadium
May 02, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Six congressmen in suits listen as a table of three witnesses speak on stage.
Local
Stauber hosts mining congressional hearing in Mountain Iron
May 02, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien