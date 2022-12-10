Bulldogs report: Cromwell’s Hakamaki leads UMD past Minot State

MINOT, N.D. — Taya Hakamaki had 15 points, four rebounds and two steals off the bench to help spark Minnesota Duluth to a 77-54 victory over Minot State in NSIC women’s basketball Friday, Dec. 9, before 165 at the MSU Dome.

Hakamaki, a junior guard from Cromwell, was 6-for-11 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

UMD, which led 23-11 after the first quarter after shooting 64.3% (9 of 14), also got 14 points from Brooke Olson and 10 apiece from Maesyn Thiesen and Lexi Karge.

The Bulldogs (7-2 overall, 4-0 NSIC) have won three straight. Ella Gilbertson added nine points off the bench as UMD had a 37-16 advantage in bench points.

Kate Head had 13 points and Emily Srejma added 12 points off the bench for the Beavers (5-5, 1-3).

UMD continues NSIC play against Mary at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the McDowell Activity Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Blair, Bulldogs pull past Beavers

Senior guard Drew Blair had 23 points and four steals and Austin Andrews added 20 points as Minnesota Duluth gradually pulled away from a 42-41 halftime lead for a 95-82 victory over Minot State in NSIC men’s basketball before 280 at the MSU Dome.

Lincoln Meister contributed 13 points off the bench in just 11 minutes while Joshua Strong chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs (8-2 overall, 4-0 NSIC).

Camron Dunfee had 19 points to lead the Beavers (4-4, 1-3) while Khari Broadway and Dylan Gichaba added 14 points apiece.

Both teams shot well, but UMD was borderline ridiculous, connecting on 66.7% from the field (34 of 51) and 44.4% from 3-point range (8 of 18) compared to 50.9% for Minot State.

UMD plays Mary in an NSIC game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Bismarck.