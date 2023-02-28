Bulldogs report: Both UMD hoops teams to play for NSIC titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Minnesota Duluth men's basketball picked a great time to go on a shooting streak, as their offensive tear resulted in a 75-69 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference semifinal victory over Northern State and a UMD basketball doubleheader on Championship Tuesday at Sanford Pentagon.

It's the second consecutive year UMD has been in both championship games. The UMD men are seeking their first tournament title since 2003, which is the last time UMD won both championship games.

The Bulldogs scored 49 points in the second half to overcome a 31-26 halftime deficit against an NSU team that beat them twice in the regular season.

UMD trailed 54-50 with 9:28 to play, but started its decisive move with a Drew Blair 3-pointer on the next possession. That catalyzed an 11-2 run over the next three minutes that gave the Bulldogs a narrow advantage they would not relinquish despite the Wolves getting within a point on multiple occasions. Joshua Brown's trey with 47 seconds remaining doubled the lead from three to six and served as the dagger that finished off NSU.

Blair led UMD with 18 points. The Bulldogs made 62.5% (20 for 32) of their field-goal attempts in the second half, though they finished a pedestrian 5-for-19 from 3-point range in the contest. Both Joshua Brown (17 points, eight rebounds) and Charlie Katona (15 points, nine rebounds) came close to double-doubles.

For Northern (24-6), which won the NSIC North Division and overall regular season titles, Jacksen Moni had 19 points.

UMD (23-8), which finished third in the NSIC North, will play Minnesota State Moorhead in Tuesday's 7 p.m. championship game in Sioux Falls. The teams split in the regular season, each winning by double digits on the road, and Moorhead beat UMD in last year's tournament title game.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UMD avenges defeat to Augustana

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth was not fazed by a return matchup with the only NSIC women's basketball team to defeat them this season, brushing aside Augustana 76-59 on Monday at Sanford Pentagon to earn their fifth consecutive berth in the championship game.

The Vikings upset the Bulldogs on Jan. 28 in Duluth by taking advantage of a clunky UMD offensive performance, but the Bulldogs came out firing on Monday, making four 3's in the first quarter en route to a 22-14 lead that grew to 30-16 after Brooke Olson and Taya Hakamaki (Cromwell-Wright) drilled triples on consecutive possessions.

Augustana fought back and made it a 38-34 game at the half, only for UMD to open the third quarter on a 19-3 run that all but put the game away.

Olson racked up 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting, while Hakamaki and Ella Gilbertson both had hot hands off the bench, scoring 14 points apiece. UMD shot 47% from the field (25 for 53).

For Augustana (25-5), which was held to 35 percent (22 for 63), Aislinn Duffy had 24 points and nine rebounds.

UMD (26-3) will face No. 11 Minnesota State Mankato at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the championship game in a battle of division champions. UMD won a narrow encounter, 78-75, during their only meeting, in Duluth on Jan. 7.