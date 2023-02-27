Bulldogs pull away from Upper Iowa, on to NSIC men's basketball semis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Minnesota Duluth allowed just nine made field goals to Upper Iowa in the second half, none of them from 3-point range, and ensured safe passage into the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament men's basketball semifinals with a 72-61 win on Sunday.

In their quarterfinal game at the Sanford Pentagon, UMD trailed by a bucket, 34-32, at halftime, but turned up the intensity on the defensive end. The Peacocks, in their swan song before leaving the conference at the end of the academic year, went 0-for-7 from the outside and just 9 for 29 from the floor (31%) after the break.

It took a while for that edge to manifest on the scoreboard, as UIU was within a possession with less than five minutes remaining. However, Drew Blair hit jumpers inside and outside the arc as part of a 9-1 UMD run that gave them a double-digit lead, 64-53, for the first time in the half, with 2:12 to play. With that cushion, UMD saw out the win, going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

UMD's Charlie Katona led all scorers with 21 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Blair had an 18-point outing, while Austin Andrews and Joshua Strong contributed 10 points apiece.

UMD (22-8) will face Northern State on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Sioux Falls in the all-North Division NSIC semifinals. The Wolves won both regular-season meetings. Monday's winner will face Bemidji State or Minnesota State Moorhead on Tuesday night.

Upper Iowa finishes its last season of NSIC play with a 16-13 overall record.