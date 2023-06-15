Bulldogs finish in top 10 percent of Division II Directors' Cup in 2022-23

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth posted its third-highest finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings in 2022-23, placing 31st with 434.5 points to finish among the top 10 percent of the 311 NCAA Division II schools to take part.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup is a joint venture between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each school’s finish in NCAA championship tournaments.

UMD teams or individuals qualified for eight NCAA postseason championship tournaments — volleyball, women’s cross country, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, women’s hockey, softball and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field — in 2022-23 with women’s basketball finishing as national runners-up in the Division II tournament. Men’s basketball made the Division II Elite Eight and women’s hockey reached the Division I quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs’ highest finish ever in the Directors’ Cup was 18th in 2008-09 when they won their first national championship in football.