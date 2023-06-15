Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bulldogs finish in top 10 percent of Division II Directors' Cup in 2022-23

Eight teams made NCAA championship tournaments in 2022-23, with women's basketball finishing as national runners up.

college women play basketball
Minnesota Duluth players cheer for their teammates from the bench against Ashland during the NCAA Division II National Championship at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, April 1 in Dallas.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 3:28 PM

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth posted its third-highest finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings in 2022-23, placing 31st with 434.5 points to finish among the top 10 percent of the 311 NCAA Division II schools to take part.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup is a joint venture between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each school’s finish in NCAA championship tournaments.

UMD teams or individuals qualified for eight NCAA postseason championship tournaments — volleyball, women’s cross country, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, women’s hockey, softball and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field — in 2022-23 with women’s basketball finishing as national runners-up in the Division II tournament. Men’s basketball made the Division II Elite Eight and women’s hockey reached the Division I quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs’ highest finish ever in the Directors’ Cup was 18th in 2008-09 when they won their first national championship in football.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
