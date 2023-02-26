Bulldogs cruise into NSIC women's hoops semifinals

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth quickly pulled away in the second half and opened its Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball tournament run with a comfortable 82-55 victory in a quarterfinal on Saturday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Bulldogs first gained separation with an 11-3 edge to briefly lead by 10. The Golden Bears clawed back to within 36-29 at halftime, but UMD finished the third quarter with a 14-2 run to lead 61-41 and had a chance to clear the bench down the stretch.

UMD shot 35 for 60 (58.3%) from the field and made more than 50% of its attempts in all four quarters, which was more than enough offense on a day in which the outside shot wasn't falling (3 for 16 from 3-point range).

Brooke Olson was an efficient 11 for 14 in 24 minutes, scoring 28 points and pulling down seven rebounds, both team highs.

Lexi Karge added 14 points off the bench while going 7 for 8 shooting, while Taytum Rhoades finished with 13 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ally Gietzel provided most of the Golden Bears' offense, scoring 24 points. The fourth-place team in the NSIC South finishes its season 14-14.

UMD (25-3) gets the advantage of an extra day off and will face the winner of Sunday's early game between Augustana and Northern State in the early semifinal on Monday at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

UMD goes 4-2 in dome tourney

Minnesota Duluth capped a three-day indoor tournament at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois by splitting two games to finish with a 4-2 record for the trip.

UMD opened its Saturday by blanking the host Flyers 4-0 before losing 2-1 to Saginaw Valley State.

Against Lewis, Allison Luoma (four innings) and Allyssa Williams (three innings) combined on a two-hit shutout for the Bulldogs.

After stranding four runners on base over the first three innings, UMD finally broke through in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Kendal Jenkins, then added another run in the fifth on Sidney Zavoral's RBI single before doubling its lead on a two-run single up the middle from Corrie Weise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weise, Zavoral, Kiana Bender (Cloquet) and Nicole Schmitt had two hits apiece for UMD's 11-hit attack.

In game two, Weise's third-inning solo homer was the only run UMD could get across the plate despite out-hitting the Cardinals five to two. Weise had a double to go with her solo shot and was the only Bulldog with multiple hits.

Lauren Dixon started and allowed two earned runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings before Mady Stariha came in to pitch 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

UMD started the tournament with three straight wins against Ferris State, 2-1, and Wayne State (Mich.), 10-0, on Thursday in Rosemont, Illinois, then beat Parkside 3-0 to start Friday before a 1-0 loss to Grand Valley State.

UMD, which finishes its nonconference slate 14-5, is scheduled to start NSIC play at St. Cloud State on Tuesday.