Sports College

Bulldogs basketball star Dietz heading to NSIC Hall of Fame

Lindsey Dietz led the UMD women's basketball team in scoring for four straight seasons and was a two-time WBCA first-team All-American.

Women participating in live panel on theatre stage
Lindsey Dietz, former UMD women’s basketball All-American, speaks during a live guest panel reflecting on the 50th anniversary of Title IX hosted by the University of Minnesota Duluth athletic department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Marshall Performing Arts Center in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 11:01 AM

DULUTH — Lindsey Dietz, a former All-American women's basketball player from Minnesota Duluth, will be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame next month. Dietz is the 23rd Bulldog to be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame since it was founded in 2017.

From 2002-2006, Dietz led the Bulldogs in scoring for four straight seasons, finishing with 2,114 points in 104 career games. She was a two-time Women's Basketball Coached Association NCAA Division II first-team All-American in 2004-05 and 2005-06. The NSIC named her Freshman of the Year in 2002-03, Player of the Year in 2003-04 and the postseason MVP in 2003.

23dec04_095.jpeg
Minnesota Duluth's Lindsey Dietz goes up over St. Scholastica's Jess Heehn for two of her 24 first-quarter points during a game in December 2004 at Romano Gymnasium.
Justin Hayworth / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Elk River, Minnesota native is one of three players from UMD to finish with over 2,000 career points and she still owns eight program records, including single-season field goal accuracy (.664 in 2005-06), free throws made (184) and attempted (238) in a season, consecutive free throws made (43) and most free throws made (578) and attempted (721) in a career.

In addition to Dietz, other 2023 NSIC Hall of Fame inductees includes the 2011 Augustana women's cross country Team, Concordia St. Paul volleyball player Mary (Slinger) Heiken, Minnesota State Moorhead pole vaulter and sprinter Jennifer (Hensel) Jahnke, Northern State hurdler and sprinter Jake Hamik, Southwest Minnesota State golfer Laura (Lundbohm) Hulsebus, Wayne State football player Logan Masters and Winona State men's basketball player Jonte Flowers.

The NSIC Hall of Fame induction will be July 11 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as part of the league's annual Summer Kickoff event.

