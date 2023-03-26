Bulldogs baseball swept in doubleheader at Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, Iowa — Minnesota Duluth came up on the short end of both sides of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader on Saturday, losing to Upper Iowa 4-3 and 12-8.

In game one, the Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 but appeared to have a rally going when they scored once in the sixth and two runs on a two-out home run from Ethan Cole in the seventh and final inning, but Alex Wattermann, who had UMD's other RBI, fouled out to the catcher to end the game.

Cole had two of UMD's six hits, while starter Brayden Buttweiler took the loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four.

In game two, a six-run second for the Peacocks had UMD coming from behind again, and though they closed to within 9-7 after six innings, the Peacocks held their lead.

Austin Gordon had a grand slam as UMD started its comeback from 8-0 down with a five-run fourth inning. Tosten Mann, Tim Pokornowski and Sam Tanner had two hits apiece.

Mason Thiel took the loss, allowing six runs on three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

The Bulldogs (10-10, 3-4 NSIC) and Peacocks are scheduled to play again on Sunday at noon in Iowa.