99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Bulldogs baseball swept in doubleheader at Upper Iowa

The games were switched from Duluth to Fayette, Iowa because of weather.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 9:50 PM

FAYETTE, Iowa — Minnesota Duluth came up on the short end of both sides of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader on Saturday, losing to Upper Iowa 4-3 and 12-8.

In game one, the Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 but appeared to have a rally going when they scored once in the sixth and two runs on a two-out home run from Ethan Cole in the seventh and final inning, but Alex Wattermann, who had UMD's other RBI, fouled out to the catcher to end the game.

Cole had two of UMD's six hits, while starter Brayden Buttweiler took the loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four.

In game two, a six-run second for the Peacocks had UMD coming from behind again, and though they closed to within 9-7 after six innings, the Peacocks held their lead.

Austin Gordon had a grand slam as UMD started its comeback from 8-0 down with a five-run fourth inning. Tosten Mann, Tim Pokornowski and Sam Tanner had two hits apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mason Thiel took the loss, allowing six runs on three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

The Bulldogs (10-10, 3-4 NSIC) and Peacocks are scheduled to play again on Sunday at noon in Iowa.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon (right) dribbles the ball against UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (left) in the second half of an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal game March 25, 2023, in Seattle.
College
WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Ohio State ends UConn's Elite Eight streak
March 25, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Florida Atlantic guard Bryan Greenlee (left) drives to the basket against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell during the second half of the NCAA Tournament East Regional final March 25, 2023, in New York.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Florida Atlantic fend off Kansas State, reach Final Four as No. 9 seed
March 25, 2023 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
Brule River anglers greeted by deep snow, clear water and a few nice trout
March 25, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
March 25, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: It’s time to renew Minnesota natural resource's trust fund
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Man points at map.
Local
Northlandia: How a few feet of Wisconsin ended up on Minnesota side of St. Louis River
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien